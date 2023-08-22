Girls tennis: Wadena-Deer Creek splits season opener against Osakis and Melrose

OSAKIS – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team opened up the 2023 season with a triangular in Osakis on Monday, Aug. 21.

The Wolverines lost their first match of the day 5-2 to Osakis. WDC’s No. 1 singles Anna Fiemeyer was defeated by Osakis’ Leah Maddock in two sets (6-0, 7-5). No. 2 singles Charli Snyder dropped her match to Osakis’ Bria Hoffarth (6-2, 6-0). Claire Kapphahn, the No.3 singles lost to Osakis’ Bella Weisser (6-4, 6-4). Wolverines’ No. 4 singles Ryann Schmidt defeated Osakis’ Reece Eurle (7-6 (7), 6-2) for the Wolverines' lone singles match win.

WDC’s No. 1 doubles team of Katie Fiemeyer and Kaylee Endres defeated Osakis’ Madeline Anderson and Lauren Anderson (6-2, 6-2) to secure the second win. The No. 2 doubles team of Kelanie Oldakowski and Cadie Leeseberg were defeated by Osakis’ Brenna Moen and Jaclyn Dietrich (6-1, 6-0). Osakis’ Ava Drevlow and Maddi Bouldin nearly swept WDC’s No. 3 doubles team of Genevieve Pinnella and Chloe Leeseberg in two sets (6-0, 6-2).

The Wolverines rebounded to take down Melrose 4-3. No. 1 singles Charli Snyder dropped her match (6-4, 6-4) to Melrose’s Alexis Baumann. Melrose’s Gretta Hellerman defeated Claire Kapphahn (6-2, 6-4) in the No. 2 singles match. No. 3 singles Emma Weninger fell to Melrose’s Jada Rausch (6-2, 6-2). Lydia Helmbrecht got the first win for the Wolverines after she took down Melrose’s Hailey Hammond (6-1, 6-0) in the No. 4 singles match.

The Wolverines’ doubles teams swept Melrose. No. 1 doubles Kaylee Endres and Anna Fiemeyer defeated Jessica Pohlmann and Anessa Redepenning (6-2, 6-3). Kelanie Oldakowski and Ryann Schmidt took down Melrose’s Macy Davis and Jenna Butkowski (7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-6) in the No. 2 doubles match. In the final doubles match, the No. 3 doubles team of Chloe Leeseberg and Allison Westrum won against Melrose’s Kendall Beuning and Rachel Welle (7-5, 6-3).

OSAKIS 5 WADENA-DEER CREEK 2

SINGLES- No. 1- Leah Maddock (O) def Anna Fiemeyer 6-0, 7-5; No. 2- Bria Hoffarth (O) def Charlie Snyder 6-2, 6-0; No. 3- Bella Weisser (O) def Claire Kapphahn 6-4, 6-4; No. 4- Ryann Schmidt (W) def Reece Eurle 7-6 (7), 6-2

DOUBLES- No. 1- Katie Fiemeyer-Kaylee Endres (W) def Madeline Anderson-Lauren Anderson 6-2, 6-2; No. 2- Brenna Moen-Jaclyn Dietrich (O) def Kelanie Oldakowski-Cadie Leeseberg 6-1, 6-0; No. 3- Ave Drevlow-Maddi Bouldin (O) def Genevieve Pinnella-Chloe Leeseberg 6-0, 6-2

WADENA-DEER CREEK 4 MELROSE 3

SINGLES- No. 1- Alexis Baumann (M) def Charlie Snyder 6-4, 6-4; No. 2- Gretta Hellermann (M) def Claire Kapphahn 6-2, 6-4; No. 3- Jada Rausch (M) def Emma Weninger 6-2, 6-2; No. 4- Lydia Helmbrecht (W) def Hailey Hammond 6-1, 6-0

DOUBLES- No. 1- Kaylee Endres-Anna Fiemeyer (W) def Jessica Pohlmann-Anessa Redepenning 6-2, 6-3; No. 2- Kelanie Oldakowski-Ryann Schmidt (W) def Macy Davis-Jenna Butkowski 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-6; No. 3- Chloe Leeseberg-Allison Westrum (W) def Kendall Beuning-Rachel Welle 7-5, 6-3