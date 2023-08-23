Girls tennis: Wadena-Deer Creek finishes sixth in Highway 10 Tournament

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team was back in action Tuesday, Aug 22 in the Highway 10 Tournament.

Staples-Motley, New London-Spicer, Rocori, Perham, Little Falls, Wadena-Deer Creek, and Detroit Lakes were the seven schools that participated. No.1 singles Kaylee Endres went 2-1 on the day. She defeated Detroit Lakes’ Anna Askelson (8-5) in her first match of the day. Staples-Motley’s Lauren Rutten defeated Endres (8-0) in her second match. Endres bounced back to take down Little Falls’ Claire Kimman (5-0) to finish out the day.

WDC’s No. 2 singles Charlie Snyder lost both of her matches. New London-Spicers’ Ella Wieland beat Snyder (8-0) and Perhams’ Alayna Moe took down Snyder (8-6).

The Wolverines’ No. 3 singles Claire Kapphahn split her two matches on the day. In her first match, Little Falls’ Elise Ballou defeated Kapphahn (8-1). Kapphahn followed that up with a win against Sartells’ Joanna Hamilton (8-2).

WDC”s No. 4 singles Cadie Leeseberg lost her only match of the day (8-4) to Detroit Lakes’ Natalie Carlson.

Wadena Deer-Creek's No. 4 singles Cadie Leeseberg launches a high serve at the Highway 10 Tournament on Tuesday, Aug 22. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Wolverines’ No. 1 doubles team Katie and Anna Fiemeyer went 2-1 on the day. They defeated Little Falls’ Hailey McDuffee and Alexis Nelson (8-3). They dropped their second match to New London-Spicer’s Delaney Hanson and Jadyn Proehl (8-6). They ended the day by winning their final match against Staples-Motley’s Amy Rollins and Corinne Olson (8-1).

WDC’s No. 2 doubles team of Kelanie Oldakowski and Ryann Schmidt dropped both of their matches to go 0-2 in their two matches. They fell to Staples-Motley’s Kenzie Erickson and Heidi Zimmerman (8-4) in the first match. Detroit Lakes’ Avery Klabunde and Jaycie Sliper defeated Oldakowski and Schmidt (8-4) in the second match.

Wolverines’ No. 3 doubles team of Genevieve Pinnella and Chloe Lesseberg went 1-2 in their three matches. They defeated Perham’s Lucy Wallgren and Miley Anderson (8-3) in the first match. Rocori’s Ava Thelen and Emma Humbert took down Pinnella and Leeseberg (8-3) in the second match and New London-Spicer’s Averie Turner and Heidi Taunton won (8-4) in the final match.

TOURNAMENT TEAM RESULTS: Staples-Motley- 14; New London-Spicer- 13; Rocori- 11; Perham- 9; Little Falls- 8; Wadena Deer-Creek- 6; Detroit Lakes- 4

SINGLES- No. 1- Kaylee Endres (WDC) def Anna Askelson 8-5, Lauren Rutten (SM) def Kaylee Endres 8-0, Kaylee Endres (WDC) def Claire Kimman (5-0); No. 2- Ella Wieland (NLS) def Charlie Snyder 8-0, Alayna Moe (P) def Charlie Snyder 8-6; No. 3- Elise Ballou (LF) def Claire Kapphahn 8-1, Claire Kapphahn (WDC) def Joanna Hamilton 8-2; No. 4- Natalie Carlson (DL) def Cadie Leeseberg 8-4

DOUBLES- No. 1- Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def Hailey McDuffee-Alexis Nelson 8-3, Delaney Hanson-Jadyn Proehl (NLS) def Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer 8-6, Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC) def Amy Rollins-Corinne Olson 8-1; No. 2- Kenzie Erickson-Heidi Zimmerman (SM) def Kelanie Oldakowski-Ryann Schmidt 8-4, Avery Klabunde-Jaycie Sliper (DL) def Kelanie Oldakoski-Ryann Schmidt 8-4; No. 3- Genevieve Pinnella-Chloe Leeseberg (WDC) def Lucy Wallgren-Miley Anderson 8-3, Ava Thelen-Emma Humbert (RC) def Genevieve Pinnella-Chloe Leeseberg 8-3, Averie Turner-Heidi Taunton (NLS) def Genevieve Pinnella-Chloe Leeseberg 8-3