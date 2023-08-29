Girls tennis: East Grand Forks singles secures victory over Wadena-Deer Creek

EAST GRAND FORKS – East Grand Forks protected its home courts against a stingy Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team on Aug. 25.

The Wolverines visited EGF for an early season dual. WDC’s doubles had an undefeated day but the Green Wave’s singles gave the Wolverines a taste of their own medicine with a clean sweep to secure a 4-3 victory.

The singles matches were all decided in two sets. A singles victory by the Wolverines would’ve given them the victory over EGF but the Green Wave proved to be too much.

The WDC doubles teams had themselves a day securing two-set victories in each of the three matches.

WDC’s No. 1 doubles team of Katie and Anna Fiemeyer easily defeated EGF’s Kate Cantera and Kaitlin Polley in two sets (6-1, 6-1). The Wolverines No. 2 doubles duo of Genevieve Pinnella and Chloe Leeseberg had a bit of a longer match with EGF’s Emma Abbey and Sam Zimmerman but ultimately took them down in two sets (6-4, 7-5). WDC’s No. 3 doubles team Kelanie Oldakowski and Ryann Schmidt summed up their victory over EGF’s Morgan McDonald and Chloe Svendsen in two quick sets (6-3, 6-1).

ADVERTISEMENT

EAST GRAND FORKS 4 WADENA DEER-CREEK 3

SINGLES

No. 1: Farder (EGF) def. Endres 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Leach (EGF) def. Kapphahn 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Bowman (EGF) def. Synder 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Walsh (EGF) def. Leeseberg 6-4, 6-2

DOUBLES

No. 1: K. Fiemeyer/A. Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Cantera/Polley 6-1, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2: Pinnella/Leeseberg (WDC) def. Abbey/Zimmerman 6-4, 7-5

No. 3: Oldakowski/Schmidt (WDC) def. McDonald/Svendsen 6-3, 6-1