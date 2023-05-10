99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls golf: WDC finishes 12th at Park Rapids Invitational

The Wolverines had one of their younger team members finish with the best score at Park Rapids on Monday.

Today at 8:49 PM

PARK RAPIDS – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls golf team finished near the bottom of the pack at the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday.

The Wolverines grabbed a 12th-place finish with 418 team points. Pequot Lakes secured the top spot with 331 team points. Moorhead and Fergus Falls tied for second with 359 team points. Park Rapids came in fourth with 363 team points.

Eighth grader Emma Weniger led the charge for WDC with a final score of 95 and a 29th-place finish. She was the only Wolverine to break 100. Senior Alexandria Pavek ended her day with a 105 to finish in 55th place. Junior Kelanie Oldakowski completed her round with a final score of 107 and secured a tie for 64th.

Junior Libby Hartman finished in 73rd with a final score of 111. Sophomore Amara Neuerburg placed 88th with a score of 121 and Junior Cayleigh Oie finished her day with a 136 and a 99th-place finish.

PARK RAPIDS INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES- 1- Pequot Lakes 331, T-2- Moorhead 359, T-2- Fergus Falls 359, 4- Park Rapids 363, 5- Hawley 368, 6- Roseau 376, 7- Bemidji 379, Crookston 381, 9- Detroit Lakes JV 382, 10- Perham 394, 11- Pine River-Backus 405, 12- Wadena-Deer Creek 418, 13- East Grand Forks 438, 14- Cass Lake-Bena 444, 15- Pelican Rapids 476, 16- Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 490

PARK RAPIDS INVITATIONAL TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Annika Jyrkas (Fergus Falls) 75, T-2nd- Sophie Cook (Hawley) 77, T-2nd- Morgan Krieger 77, 4th- Anna Eckmann (Park Rapids) 79, 5th- Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 80, 6th- Mallory Uselman (Staples-Motley) 8, T-7th- Madysen Maninga (Park Rapids) 83, Annie Neva (Pequot Lakes) 83, 9th- Annie Mayer (Fergus Falls) 85, 10th- Madison Hanson (Moorhead) 86

