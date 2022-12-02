SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls basketball: Wolverines take care of business against Highway 10 rival Staples-Motley

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team handed Staples Motley 65-29 on its home opener on Thursday night.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
December 02, 2022 02:29 PM
WADENA – After a narrow one-point win at Pine River-Backus in its first game of the season, the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team welcomed Staples-Motley to compete in their first home game of the season.

The Wolverines cruised past the Cardinals to a 65-29 blowout win. WDC allowed only 16 first-half points to the Cardinals. Montana Carsten and Payton Gravelle each had 20 points. The Cardinal’s highest scorer was Oliviah Lorber, who finished her night with 14.

The Wolverines will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host Verndale on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

WDC 35 30 – 65

SM 16 13 – 29

WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING - Addyson Gravelle 7, Montana Carsten 20, Jada Dykhoff 1; Madison Carsten 13, Payton Gravelle 20, Jenna Dykhoff 4

STAPLES-MOTLEY SCORING- Ali Olander 6, Oliviah Lorber 14, Ashley Robben 2, Izzy Olander 4, Lauren Rutten 4

