Girls basketball: Wolverines reach section semifinal with second straight upset

PELICAN RAPIDS – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team continued their improbable run to the Section 8AA championship game with a one-point upset of the Pelican Rapids Vikings Saturday night.

The No. 11-seeded Wolverines pulled out a gutsy 48-47 win on the No. 6-seeded Vikings' home court. They improved to 17-11 on the season.

The victory avenged a three-point 38-35 loss to the Vikings on Jan. 24, and propelled Wadena-Deer Creek into a section semifinal game versus the No. 2-seeded Thief River Falls Prowlers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Detroit Lakes High School.

On Saturday, it was Addyson Gravelle who led the Wolverines to victory, scoring 19 points and hitting five 3-pointers. Montana Carsten added 9 points, and Madison Carsten 7, in a game that saw six WDC players score.

The Vikings were led by a balanced scoring attack. Ellie Welch led with 16 points, and was followed by Anna Roisum (11), Morgan Korf (9), Kelsey Isaman (8) and Hazel Haugrud (3).

The Vikings took the lead into halftime at 29-26, but their offense faltered in the second half. And the Wolverines pulled ahead on the power of four 3-pointers and 4-of-5 shooting from the free-throw line in the second half.

The game came just days after the Wolverines handed the sixth-seeded Hawley Nuggets a stunning 14-point defeat Thursday night in the first round of the Section 8AA tournament.

The winner of the Thief River Falls versus Wadena-Deer Creek matchup will play the winner of the No. 1-seeded Perham versus No. 5-seeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton game. Perham and DGF play at 6 p.m. prior to the Wolverines game, also at Detroit Lakes High School.

WADENA-DEER CREEK – 26 22 – 48

PELICAN RAPIDS – 29 18 - 47

WADENA-DEER CREEK – Addyson Gravelle: 19 points; Montana Carsten: 9 points; Jada Dykhoff: 5 points; Ally Pavek: 2 points; Madison Carsten: 7 points; Payton Gravelle: 6 points.

PELICAN RAPIDS – Kelsey Isaman: 8 points; Hazel Haugrud: 3 points; Morgan Korf: 9 points; Anna Roisum: 11 points; Ellie Welch: 16 points.