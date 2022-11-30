SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls basketball: Wolverines knock off Tigers in season-opening thirller

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team beat Pine River-Backus 54-53 to earn a win in the season-opener.

Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Payton Gravelle handles the ball while Pine River-Backus Tigers Ramsey and Sawyer Tulenchik defend the basket Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Pine River-Backus High School.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
November 30, 2022 12:20 PM
PINE RIVER – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team pulled out a one-point win over Pine River-Backus in its season opener on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines beat the Tigers 54-53. Madison Carsten and Addyson Gravelle combined for 29 of WDC’s 54 points in the win. Ramsey Tulenchik had 12 for PRB, while Hannah Barchus had 12.

The Wolverines will host Staples-Motley in their season-opener at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. It’s the first of a girls and boys WDC doubleheader.

WDC 27 27 — 54

PRB 24 29 — 53

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle 12, Montana Carsten 4, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 8, Madison Carsten 17, Payton Gravelle 11

PINE RIVER-BACKUS- Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 14, Ramsey Tulenchik 16, Sawyer Tulenchik 7, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 2

Girls basketball
1/2: Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Ally Pavek shoots the ball while Pine River-Backus Tiger Ramsey Tulenchik guards the basket Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Pine River-Backus High School.
Girls basketball
2/2: Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Addyson Gravelle shoots the ball while Pine River-Backus Tiger Ramsey Tulenchik defends the basket Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Pine River-Backus High School.

Related Topics: WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLGIRLS BASKETBALL
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
