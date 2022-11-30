Girls basketball: Wolverines knock off Tigers in season-opening thirller
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team beat Pine River-Backus 54-53 to earn a win in the season-opener.
We are part of The Trust Project.
PINE RIVER – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team pulled out a one-point win over Pine River-Backus in its season opener on Tuesday night.
The Wolverines beat the Tigers 54-53. Madison Carsten and Addyson Gravelle combined for 29 of WDC’s 54 points in the win. Ramsey Tulenchik had 12 for PRB, while Hannah Barchus had 12.
The Wolverines will host Staples-Motley in their season-opener at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. It’s the first of a girls and boys WDC doubleheader.
WDC 27 27 — 54
PRB 24 29 — 53
WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle 12, Montana Carsten 4, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 8, Madison Carsten 17, Payton Gravelle 11
PINE RIVER-BACKUS- Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 14, Ramsey Tulenchik 16, Sawyer Tulenchik 7, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 2
1/2: Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Ally Pavek shoots the ball while Pine River-Backus Tiger Ramsey Tulenchik guards the basket Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Pine River-Backus High School.
2/2: Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Addyson Gravelle shoots the ball while Pine River-Backus Tiger Ramsey Tulenchik defends the basket Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Pine River-Backus High School.
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team struggled to find an answer for Hawley's Isabel Steer in the second half in a 62-50 loss.
The Perham boys basketball team handled Wadena-Deer Creek to the tune of a 72-35 win on Tuesday night.
“The second half was insane. It got so loud, my wife had to plug her ears. I’ve been to a number of Vikings games, but that was by far the loudest game I’ve gone to.” ~ Tanner Rasche, Park Rapids
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls wrestlers took third place as a team at Bemidji's girls-only tournament.