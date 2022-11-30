Girls basketball: Wolverines knock off Tigers in season-opening thirller

PINE RIVER – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team pulled out a one-point win over Pine River-Backus in its season opener on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines beat the Tigers 54-53. Madison Carsten and Addyson Gravelle combined for 29 of WDC’s 54 points in the win. Ramsey Tulenchik had 12 for PRB, while Hannah Barchus had 12.

The Wolverines will host Staples-Motley in their season-opener at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. It’s the first of a girls and boys WDC doubleheader.

WDC 27 27 — 54

PRB 24 29 — 53

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle 12, Montana Carsten 4, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 8, Madison Carsten 17, Payton Gravelle 11

PINE RIVER-BACKUS- Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 14, Ramsey Tulenchik 16, Sawyer Tulenchik 7, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 2