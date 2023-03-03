Girls basketball: Wolverines girls basketball upsets Hawley 57-43 in first round of sections

HAWLEY — The 11th-seeded Wadena-Deerk Creek Wolverines girls basketball team handed the sixth-seeded Hawley Nuggets a stunning 14-point defeat Thursday night in the first round of the Section 8AA girls basketball tournament, outpacing them by 11 points in the second half to blow the game wide open.

Wadena-Deer Creek, which entered the contest 2-6 in sectional games this season, took a three-point lead into the locker room at half, and then exploded for 33 points in the second half to pull away with a 57-43 victory.

“Great all-around effort from our girls tonight,” head coach Jordan Cresap said in his game recap. “We knew we had a challenge with a well-coached and talented Hawley team, but I thought our kids really stepped up and played with poise, especially in the second half.”

Senior Madison Carsten paced the Wolverines with 22 points, followed by Payton Gravelle with 11 and Montana Carsten with nine.

All of Hawley’s scoring came from just three players: Anna Steer with 21, Isabel Steer with 13 and Emma Brookshire with nine.

The game became a cliche tale of two halves, as Wadena-Deer Creek took a tight 24-21 lead into halftime. But exploded offensively in the second half to outpace the Nuggets 33-22 in the half to a win.

“We executed our game plan well, and had many different kids making positive contributions,” coach Cresap reported. “(I was) proud of our defensive effort!”

The Wolverines could also brag about their free throw shooting. As a team, they shot 14 of 17 for 82%. And while the Nuggets went 100% from the charity stripe, making all three foul shots, it wasn’t enough to overcome their lack of scoring from the field.

Wadena-Deer Creek – now 16-11 overall on the season – plays the third-seeded Pelican Rapids Vikings in Pelican Rapids Saturday night at 7 p.m.

WDC - 57

HAWLEY - 43

WADENA-DEER CREEK – Addyson Gravelle 6, Montana Carsten 9, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 7, Madison Carsten 22, Payton Gravelle 11.

HAWLEY – Isabel Steer 13, Anna Steer 21, Emma Brookshire 9.