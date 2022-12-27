Girls basketball: Wolverines get back on track against Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS – Madison Carsten scored 15 points, including making all 10 free throws, down the stretch in leading Wadena-Deer Creek to a 63-48 victory over the Park Rapids girls basketball team at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Dec. 22.

W-DC held a 44-36 lead with 10:37 to play before Carsten made two free throws, a 3-pointer and a jumper to extend the advantage to 53-36 with 5:59 remaining. Carsten then hit eight straight free throws as the Wolverines led 63-43 with 2:03 left.

WDC's Ally Pavek dove for a loose ball in the Wolverines' 63-48 win over Park Rapids on Dec. 22, 2022. Vance Carlson / Forum News Service

After Tori Weaver opened the game with a 3-pointer, a pair of 3-pointers by Ally Pavek gave W-DC a 10-3 lead with 14:18 to play in the first half. Two layups by Olivia Davis and a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepersky tied the game at 10-10 at the 12:40 mark before the Wolverines claimed the lead for good as 3-pointers by Montana Carsten and Pavek made it 19-10 with 8:53 remaining in the first half. Weaver hit a 3-pointer, Mickey Clark and Davis connected on jumpers, Mady Maninga and Halle Eischens scored on layups, and Davis converted a three-point play as the Panthers trailed 32-24 at the break.

Two 3-pointers by Shepersky, a layup by Clark and two free throws by Macey Lund cut the gap to 37-34 with 13:31 remaining. Maninga scored off a rebound to make it 42-36 before W-DC went on a game-clinching 21-7 run.

Clark (11), Shepersky (9) and Davis (9) combined for 29 points for the Panthers, who went 6 for 28 on 3-point tries. Clark had six rebounds and joined Weaver and Davis with two steals. Eischens dished out four assists as Park Rapids fell to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.

Madison Carsten finished with 25 points while Payton Gravelle (11) and Addyson Gravelle (10) also scored in double figures as the Wolverines improved to 1-1 in section play and 5-2 overall. W-DC went 7 for 19 on 3-pointers and took advantage of 23 Park Rapids fouls to go 26 for 37 at the free throw line.

WADENA-DEER CREEK: P. Gravelle 3 4-7 10, Mo. Carsten 2 0-0 5, Al. Pavek 3 0-0 9, Ma. Carsten 5 13-15 25, P. Gravelle 1 9-13 11, Jada Dykhoff 1 0-0 3, Ness 0 0-0 0, Mallak 0 0-2 0, As. Pavek 0 0-0 0, Jenna Dykhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 for 42 (FG), 26 for 37 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 5 1-1 11, Shepersky 3 0-0 9, Weaver 2 0-1 6, Davis 4 1-1 9, Harmon 0 0-2 0, Lund 0 2-2 2, Bagstad 2 0-0 5, Maninga 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 0 0-0 0, Eischens 1 0-0 2, Persons 0 0-2 0, Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 for 63 (FG), 4 for 9 (FT).