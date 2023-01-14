Girls basketball: Wolverines get back on track against Hornets

WADENA – A big second-half run was the difference on Friday night for the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team.

After heading into the locker room at halftime tied 23-23, the Wolverines (7-4) outscored Frazee (3-9) 31-11 in the final 18 minutes, securing a 54-34 win.

"It was a hard-earned win, that's for sure," WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. "Frazee showed that they really get after it. They got some really good athletes. They have a don't-quit attitude. They really rebounded the ball well. They got a tough player in Jayden Sonnenberg, who was tough to stop."

"We knew it would be a challenge. We didn't play all that well in the first half, and they took it to us. I thought we had a great response in the second half. We took better care of the ball, didn't turn it over as much and didn't give them as many live ball turnovers. We really settled down and started hitting some shots, which always helps."

Wadena-Deer Creek's Ally Pavek dribbles through a couple of Hornets defenders in the Wolverines 54-34 win over Frazee at Wadena on Jan. 13, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Hornets' defensive sets made things difficult on the offensive end for WDC, which caused them to turn the ball over and gave Frazee some easy baskets.

"They were more physical than us overall," Cresap said. "In that first half, they had a lot of offensive rebounds, which gave them extra opportunities. Our live-ball turnovers led to offense for them and allowed them to get their defense set up. It was a whole world of factors that went into us struggling. Credit to them. They play some different defenses. They trap you and get in passing lanes. I thought, in the second half, we adjusted well, took care of the ball and prevented them from getting any easy looks."

The offense got things going midway through the second half. A couple of corner threes by Montana Carsten sparked a 19-0 run. Frazee didn't score another basket until the 150 mark, with the Wolverines up 50-34.

"We happened to find our corner shooter there, Montana Carsten," Cresap said. "She hit two or three threes from the corner. That helped to propel us and get the ball rolling. Ally Pavek got a jump shot in there, and we got some extra opportunities near the basket too, which always helps. It helps with everything and to get the shots to fall. We didn't get them right away in the game. We started to play with some more composure."

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Carsten goes in for the lay up in the Wolverines 54-34 win over Frazee at Wadena on Jan. 13, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Cresap and his coaching staff believe in Carsten when she has the ball in her hands.

"She was solid offensively and defensively," he said. "It was good to see her hit some shots and get herself going. I think she ended up with four threes. She shoots all the time and puts in a lot of time doing so. That's why we trust her, and good to see her get them to go."

The Wolverines clamped down defensively, giving up 11 points in the second half.

"Our offense leads, helps or hurts our defense. That helped a ton," Cresap said. "We stuck to what we do and our defensive principles that we talk about all the time – jump to the ball, no face cuts, boxing out and rebound are just a few. The rebound was critical, especially during that run. We didn't give them any extra opportunities. We played with a lot of grit that second half."

Carsten led the way for the Wolverines with 12 points. Addy Gravelle followed with 10 points.

Frazee's Jayden Sonnenberg led all scorers with 23 points. She was one of just five Hornets to find the scoresheet.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Addyson Gravelle drives to the hoop in the Wolverines 54-34 win over Frazee at Wadena on Jan. 13, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Hornets tested WDC's toughness throughout the night.

"We have toughness when we really need it. That showed in that second half," he said. "A bit of a slow start, but that second half could've gone the other way and gotten worse, and we are lucky it didn't. The girls take criticism and take coaching just fine. They are a great group of kids, and they work really hard. It is great to see them come out with a victory."

WDC 23 31- 54

FRZ 23 11- 34

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle 10 points, Montana Carsten 12 points, Jada Dykhoff 6 points, Ally Pavek 3 points, Madison Carsten 9 points, Ashley Pavek 2 points, Lily Parker 2 points, Payton Gravelle 4 points, Jenna Dykhoff 6 points

FRAZEE- Kate Viegen 4 points, Hailey Selly 3 points, Olivia Petron 2 points, Brynn Larson 2 points, Jayden Sonnenberg 23 points