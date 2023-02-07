99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball: Wolverines get back on track against Bears

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team completed the series sweep of Bertha-Hewitt on Monday night at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 07, 2023 01:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA – After seeing each other just six days before, the results remained the same between the Wolverines and the Bears.

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team (11-9) routed Park Region Conference rival Bertha-Hewitt (6-13) 69-38. The Wolverines complete the regular-season series sweep and grab a much-needed win after dropping their previous two games.

“Good effort tonight against a physical Bertha Hewitt team,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “They always challenge you on the boards, and I thought we did a pretty good job boxing out and pursuing rebounds. Jada Dykhoff was a huge spark for us tonight with 18 off the bench.”

The WDC defense held the Bears to 11 second-half points. Montana Carsten finished with a game-high 19 points. Dykhoff (18) and Payton Gravelle (13) also scored in double figures.

WDC 38 31- 69

ADVERTISEMENT

BH 27 11- 38

WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING- Addyson Gravelle 9, Jada Dykhoff 18, Kennedy 3, Ally Pavek 5, Madison Carsten 19, Lily Parker 2, Payton Gravelle 13

BERTHA-HEWITT SCORING- Ashley Warren 1, Nataline Cline 6, Michela Barthel 5, Keira Bertram 2, Taylor Lloyd 4, Rochelle Dean 6, Ava Bauch 10, Carrisa Winscher 4

Related Topics: WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESPREP SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLBASKETBALL
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
1 Hunter Holtti.JPG
Prep
Uncharted territory: New York Mills boys experience the highs and lows of high school hoops
After a 28-2 record with a 6A runner-up finish last year, The New York Mills boys basketball team has just one win as of Monday. How the Eagles are navigating new challenges and uncharted territory.
February 07, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
WDC Girls wrestlers.jpeg
Prep
Wrestling: Endres claims individual title at Park Region championships, WDC girls compete at Pine Island
The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team visited New York Mills High School to compete at the Park Region Conference Tournament on Saturday. The WDC girls made the trip to Pine Island.
February 07, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 DL Cooper Moore Austyn Oothoudt DSC_6259.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Lakers score 4 unanswered to clinch Mid-State title against WDC
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team scored four unanswered goals to beat Wadena-Deer Creek. Also, a look at where the Lakers and Wolverines stand in their respective sections.
February 07, 2023 01:15 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Wadena-Deer Creek loses nail-biter to Crookston
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team fell to Section 8AA foe Crookston on Friday night at Wadena.
February 04, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli