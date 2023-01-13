99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls basketball: Wolverines fall short against Menahga

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team suffered a narrow loss against Menahga on Thursday night.

January 13, 2023 03:34 PM
WADENA- The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team hosted Menahga for a Park Region Conference showdown on Thursday night.

The Wolverines were looking for their second win in a row, while the Braves wanted to get back on track after a loss against Crookston last Saturday. Menahga escaped Wadena-Deer Creek high school with a hard-fought 46-44 victory over the Wolverines.

“Tough one tonight at home,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “ I thought we competed hard. We just didn’t start well and didn’t make smart plays to end the game. The good thing is we get another opportunity (on Friday) against Frazee.”

Menahga’s Erica Tormanen finished with 18 points to lead all scorers.

Madison Carsten finished with 15 points, while Addyson Gravelle had 13 points for WDC.

Since starting the season 4-0 the Wolverines have dropped four of their last six games. The loss dropped the Wolverines to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Menahga improved to 4-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

WDC 21 23- 44

MEN 19 27- 26

WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING- Addyson Gravelle 13 points, Montana Carsten 5 points, Ally Pavek 3 points, Madison Carsten 15 points, Payton Gravelle 6 points, Jenna Dykhoff 2 points

MENAHGA SCORING- Anjalie Aho 6 points, Janella Hendrickson 3 points, Erica Tormanen 18 points, Leah Weaver 12 points, Niina Pinoniemi 1 point, Joie Koll 6 points

