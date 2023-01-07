Girls basketball: Wolverines dominate Huskies, get back in win column

PILLAGER- The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team looked to get back on track with Friday night's matchup at Pillager.

Four double-digit scoring performances helped to propel the Wolverines to a 58-31 stomping of the Huskies.

WDC found itself up 37-17 at the end of the first half. The Wolverines only surrendered 14 more points to the Huskies in the second half to help secure their win.

WDC's Madison Carsten was the game's leading scorer with 16 points. She scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half. Montana Carsten was the team's second-leading scorer with 12 points. Payton and Addyson Gravelle finished with 10 points each.

Pillager found their scoring from just four girls. Grace Grimsley (14), Bailey Schommer (12), Jada Loucks (3) and Kaylee Mudgett (2) were the only Huskies who found the scoresheet.

Wolverines' head coach Jordan Cresap was happy with the all-around effort his girls showed in the dominating win.

"Nice win for our girls over in Pillager tonight," Cresap said. "I thought we did a good job of taking care of the ball against changing and aggressive defenses. Our kids did a nice job of balancing, being aggressive and trusting each other offensively – leading to good balance in the scoring column. I liked our effort defensively."

WDC improved to 6-3 on the season.

WDC 37 21- 58

PIL 17 14- 31

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle: 10 points, Montana Carsten: 12 points, Jada Dykhoff: 2 points, Ally Pavek: 4 points, Madison Carsten: 16 points, Payton Gravelle: 10 points, Jenna Dykhoff: 4 points

PILLAGER- Kaylee Mudgett: 2 points, Grace Grimsley: 14 points, Bailey Schommer: 12 points, Jada Loucks: 3 points