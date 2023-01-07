99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball: Wolverines dominate Huskies, get back in win column

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team rolled over Pillager on Friday night.

Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
January 07, 2023 04:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PILLAGER- The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team looked to get back on track with Friday night's matchup at Pillager.

Four double-digit scoring performances helped to propel the Wolverines to a 58-31 stomping of the Huskies.

WDC found itself up 37-17 at the end of the first half. The Wolverines only surrendered 14 more points to the Huskies in the second half to help secure their win.

WDC's Madison Carsten was the game's leading scorer with 16 points. She scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half. Montana Carsten was the team's second-leading scorer with 12 points. Payton and Addyson Gravelle finished with 10 points each.

Pillager found their scoring from just four girls. Grace Grimsley (14), Bailey Schommer (12), Jada Loucks (3) and Kaylee Mudgett (2) were the only Huskies who found the scoresheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolverines' head coach Jordan Cresap was happy with the all-around effort his girls showed in the dominating win.

"Nice win for our girls over in Pillager tonight," Cresap said. "I thought we did a good job of taking care of the ball against changing and aggressive defenses. Our kids did a nice job of balancing, being aggressive and trusting each other offensively – leading to good balance in the scoring column. I liked our effort defensively."

WDC improved to 6-3 on the season.

WDC 37 21- 58

PIL 17 14- 31

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle: 10 points, Montana Carsten: 12 points, Jada Dykhoff: 2 points, Ally Pavek: 4 points, Madison Carsten: 16 points, Payton Gravelle: 10 points, Jenna Dykhoff: 4 points

PILLAGER- Kaylee Mudgett: 2 points, Grace Grimsley: 14 points, Bailey Schommer: 12 points, Jada Loucks: 3 points

Related Topics: WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLGIRLS BASKETBALL
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What to read next
1 Celebration AD7C6029.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Wadena-Deer Creek fends off late push, depth steps up
The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team fought off Lake of the Woods' third-period push to get back in the win column and move to 8-3 on the season.
January 07, 2023 01:16 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Brandon Wheeler 182.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Wolverines drop both in home triangular
The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team dropped matches against Staples-Motley and New York Mills in its home triangular on Thursday.
January 06, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1. Peyton Church.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Hammer drops 33 to stymie Wolverines
Henning's Mason Hammer scored 33 points in a 55-44 win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday night.
January 06, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Henning gets the better of Wadena-Deer Creek
Henning won its seventh straight game on Tuesday night in a Park Region Conference battle with Wadena-Deer Creek.
January 04, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli