Girls basketball: Wolverines cruise past Sebeka on Parents and Senior Night

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team brought the intensity for Senior and Parent Night in its convincing win over Sebeka on Friday.

The Wolverines (15-10, 9-5 Park Region) grabbed a 62-42 victory over the Trojans (5-17, 2-11).

“Nice team effort tonight on Parents and Senior Night,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Ally Pavek really brought it from the start and was our spark throughout the game. Her all-around hustle was fantastic. Thought we took really good care of the ball and gave ourselves good shots on most possessions.”

“Shoutout to our two seniors, Madison Carsten and Ally Pavek, for everything they’ve done for WDC girls basketball. Their commitment, sacrifice and hard work have paid off, and they are great role models for our younger girls to look up to.”

Pavek ended her senior night with 11 points, and Carsten finished with eight. Freshman Jada Dykhoff (11 points) and eighth-grader Payton Gravelle (13) both had double-digit points.

WDC 30 32- 62

SEB 23 19- 42

WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING- Addyson Gravelle 9, Montana Carsten 7, Jada Dykhoff 11, Ally Pavek 11, Madison Carsten 8, Lily Parker 3, Payton Gravelle 13

SEBEKA SCORING- Mandy Quaschnick 5, Maci Lake 12, Sammi Stevens 3, Annika Pulji 20