Girls basketball: Wolverines catch fire in first half, cruise to Park Region win over New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS – There was a Park Region Conference clash in New York Mills on Friday night.

The New York Mills girls basketball team welcomed the Wadena-Deer Creek for a Highway 10 showdown. The first-half barrage of three-pointers propelled WDC to a 72-56 victory over the Eagles.

New York Mills' captains meet prior to a 72-56 loss against Wadena-Deer Creek at New York Mills Secondary on Dec. 9, 2022 Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"It was a pretty explosive first half – just knocking down shots," Wolverines head coach Jordan Cresap said. "It's not very often you hit ten threes in a half. We had a lot of kids who put in a lot of work during the summer. When you are hitting shots, it keeps you energized and moving forward, especially against a good team like New York Mills. They are tough and physical. We knew that would be a challenge. Obviously, the big first-half start helped us, and we maintained that lead throughout the second half. We kept our composure, which I was proud of."

New York Mills head coach Bryan Dunrud didn't like what he saw from his team in that first half.

"Hats off to them. They shot the ball well," he said. "I thought they spaced the ball well. I'm not sure how many threes they had in total, but in the first half, they really shot for a high percentage. I don't think we contested. On the defensive side of the ball, we didn't show up, we didn't pressure and we didn't make them uncomfortable. When you don't do that, you run into a team that caught the ball in rhythm and shot the lights out in the first half. Cresap does a nice job for them. He had his girls prepared and had them spaced. We just needed to play better defense. We played a little zone, and we played a little man. I was just unhappy with our effort on the defensive side."

New York Mills gave up 47 points in the first half.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Montana Carsten shoots the ball in a 72-56 win over New York Mills at New York Mills Secondary on Dec. 9, 2022 Jared Rubado / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"In all fairness, it comes down to execution and effort," Dunrud said. "Is there momentum in the game? Absolutely. Momentum was on their side, and they made shots. We didn't get to our spots. If you don't execute, don't get where you are supposed to be, and take away what the other team is doing, then they will have success, and they did."

New York Mills' Kali Olson led all scorers with a game-high 23 points. Even though she fouled out late in the second half, Dunrud praised her efforts on both ends of the court.

"Kali Olson, only in her third game after missing all of last year, found herself in foul trouble, and defensively, I thought she could do some things better. Offensively, she was a presence inside and did a nice job demanding the ball and making the defense respect her," Dunrud said.

Not far behind Olson was the WDC's top scorer in Montana Carsten. She was the leader of the first-half three-point attack, sinking six from range. She ended the night with 22 points. Senior Madison Carsten finished her night as the second-leading WDC scorer with 19 points.

New York Mills' Kali Olson shoots the ball in a 72-56 loss against Wadena-Deer Creek at New York Mills Secondary on Dec. 9, 2022 Jared Rubado / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"Madson Carsten, who takes pride in defense and takes charge there," Cresap said. "She does all the little things and takes control of the offense in the second half to calm the troops. She shows her true leadership there … It's kind of cliche, but I look at all of our girls who got in the game tonight and played an important role. They all know their roles and try to do them to the best of their ability. We still have a lot to work on, things to do and keep improving on."

A tough loss for the Eagles knocks bumps them to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

"We got four days of practice next week," Dunrud said. "We have had a lot of girls down. We need to get everyone healthy. Our focus, when we've had girls, has been on the offensive side of the ball, and that showed a lot tonight. Defensively, our intensity needs to be better, and we will focus more on our defensive drills. "

The win for the Wolverines gives them four straight wins to start the season, which is one of the best starts in recent history. Cresap wants to enjoy the success but knows his team needs to stay modest to reap the rewards throughout the season.

New York Mills' Ayla Olson, left, and Jada Dykhoff go up for a rebound in the Eagles' 72-56 loss against Wadena-Deer Creek at New York Mills Secondary on Dec. 9, 2022 Jared Rubado / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"We just need to stay humble and stay grounded," Cresap said. "This group is on board with that. We have a lot to prove. We got a lot of tough matchups coming up. We need to take it day by day and look at what we need to improve on and improve on those things. Every game, no matter if you win or lose, you have a lot to improve on. This group really takes those things to heart. They are coachable. We just keep moving forward. But also play with some confidence and have fun with it."

WDC 47 25- 72

NYM 25 26- 56

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle: 11 points; Montana Carsten: 22 points; Kennedy Ness: 1 point; Ally Pavek: 4 points; Madison Carsten: 19 points; Lily Parker: 1 point; Payton Gravelle: 12 points; Jenna Dykhoff: 2 points

NEW YORK MILLS- Rosemary Laudenbach: 4 points; Annika Dunrud: 2 points; Bella Bauck: 5 points; Kailey Keskitalo: 3 points; Alayna Baune: 4 points; Ayla Olson: 123 points; Kali Olson: 23 points; Grace Brasel: 2 points