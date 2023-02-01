Girls basketball: Wadena-Deer Creek routs Bertha Hewitt, ends losing streak

BERTHA – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team grabbed a much-needed win against Park Region Conference rival Bertha-Hewitt on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (10-7) routed the Bears (6-11) 63-35 to end their three-game losing streak. The Wolverines improved to 6-3 in the Park Region Conference and kept Bertha-Hewitt winless at 0-7.

“Nice team effort for our girls tonight,” Cresap said. “Bertha-Hewitt’s squad works incredibly hard, and I thought we did a nice job battling on the boards. Back at it tomorrow to prepare for a tough end to the week with Henning and Crookston.”

The Wolverines held the Bears to 13 first-half points. Bertha-Hewitt’s Michaela Barthel (10) was the lone Bear to score in double-digits.

Madison Carsten finished with a game-high 20 points. Payton Gravelle (15) and Montana Carsten (10) also had double-digit points. The Wolverines had nine different players put their names in the points column of the stat sheet.

WDC 36 27- 63

BH 13 22- 35

WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING- Addyson Gravelle: 5 points, Montana Carsten: 10 points, Jada Dykhoff: 1 point, Ally Pavek: 6 points, Montana Carsten: 20 points, Tori Mallak: 2 points, Amber Collins: 2 points, Payton Gravelle: 15 points, Jenna Dykhoff: 2 points

BERTHA-HEWITT SCORING- Jorja Weishalla: 2 points, Ashley Warren: 8 points, Natalie Cline: 2 points, Michaela Barthel: 10 points, Rochelle Dean: 5 points, Ava Bauch: 3 points, Carissa Winscher: 5 points