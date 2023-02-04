99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls basketball: Wadena-Deer Creek loses nail-biter to Crookston

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team fell to Section 8AA foe Crookston on Friday night at Wadena.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 04, 2023 02:20 PM
WADENA – The Wolverines almost took down one of the top Section 8-2A opponents at home on Friday night.

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball (10-9) team fell just short in its 50-48 loss to Crookston (12-6). The Wolverines dropped their second consecutive game, moving o 2-5 in section play.

“Tough section 8AA battle tonight,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Thought we played well throughout. Just couldn’t snag some crucial rebounds down the stretch. Thought we competed tough defensively the entire game and showed flashes of great offense. It was the lapses here and there that Crookston capitalized on. On the bright side, we showed again that we can compete with the best in the section.”

CROOKSTON 50, WADENA-DEER CREEK 48

