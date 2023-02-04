Girls basketball: Wadena-Deer Creek loses nail-biter to Crookston

WADENA – The Wolverines almost took down one of the top Section 8-2A opponents at home on Friday night.

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball (10-9) team fell just short in its 50-48 loss to Crookston (12-6). The Wolverines dropped their second consecutive game, moving o 2-5 in section play.

“Tough section 8AA battle tonight,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Thought we played well throughout. Just couldn’t snag some crucial rebounds down the stretch. Thought we competed tough defensively the entire game and showed flashes of great offense. It was the lapses here and there that Crookston capitalized on. On the bright side, we showed again that we can compete with the best in the section.”

