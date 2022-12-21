Girls basketball: Steer, Hawley knock off Wadena-Deer Creek behind big second half

HAWLEY- The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team struggled to find an answer for Hawley's Isabel Steer on Tuesday.

Steer scored a game-high 32 points to help the Nuggets to a 62-50 victory over the Wolverines. Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jordan Cresap praised Hawley for its toughness.

"Tough one tonight at Hawley," he said. "They are big, athletic and physical, and we had a tough time matching their physicality as the game wore on. We knew they would be good in transition, but we failed to stop their fast breaks when we needed to most. Isabel Steer played an outstanding game. Offensively we played okay and moved the ball well. We just couldn't buy a bucket in the second half."

Hawley led 32-31 at halftime before taking over the final 18 minutes. The Nuggets' defense gave up 19 second-half points to the Wolverines. Hawley scored 30 points of their own to secure their victory.

WDC's Madison Carsten had a team-high 21 points. Montana Carsten finished the game with 11 points as the only other Wolverine to score double-digit points.

The loss is the Wolverines' second in a row after starting the season with four straight wins. WDC falls to 4-2 overall for the season.

HHS 32 30- 62

WDC 31 19- 50

HAWLEY- Isabel Steer: 32 points; Anna Steer: 10 points; Emma Brookshire: 6 points; Sohpie Cook: 12 points; Marissa Ahles: 2 points