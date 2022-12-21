SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball: Steer, Hawley knock off Wadena-Deer Creek behind big second half

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team struggled to find an answer for Hawley's Isabel Steer in the second half in a 62-50 loss.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
December 21, 2022 05:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HAWLEY- The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team struggled to find an answer for Hawley's Isabel Steer on Tuesday.

Steer scored a game-high 32 points to help the Nuggets to a 62-50 victory over the Wolverines. Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jordan Cresap praised Hawley for its toughness.

"Tough one tonight at Hawley," he said. "They are big, athletic and physical, and we had a tough time matching their physicality as the game wore on. We knew they would be good in transition, but we failed to stop their fast breaks when we needed to most. Isabel Steer played an outstanding game. Offensively we played okay and moved the ball well. We just couldn't buy a bucket in the second half."

Hawley led 32-31 at halftime before taking over the final 18 minutes. The Nuggets' defense gave up 19 second-half points to the Wolverines. Hawley scored 30 points of their own to secure their victory.

WDC's Madison Carsten had a team-high 21 points. Montana Carsten finished the game with 11 points as the only other Wolverine to score double-digit points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss is the Wolverines' second in a row after starting the season with four straight wins. WDC falls to 4-2 overall for the season.

HHS 32 30- 62

WDC 31 19- 50

HAWLEY- Isabel Steer: 32 points; Anna Steer: 10 points; Emma Brookshire: 6 points; Sohpie Cook: 12 points; Marissa Ahles: 2 points

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle: 6 points; Montana Carsten: 11 points; Jada Dykhoff: 2 points; Ally Pavek: 4 points; Madison Carsten: 21 points; Payton Gravelle: 6 points

Related Topics: WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLGIRLS BASKETBALL
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What to read next
_22I5300 - Copy (1).jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Perham handles Wadena-Deer Creek on the road
The Perham boys basketball team handled Wadena-Deer Creek to the tune of a 72-35 win on Tuesday night.
December 21, 2022 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
AslesensVikingsGame.jpeg
Local
Local, die-hard Vikings fans witness NFL history
“The second half was insane. It got so loud, my wife had to plug her ears. I’ve been to a number of Vikings games, but that was by far the loudest game I’ve gone to.” ~ Tanner Rasche, Park Rapids
December 20, 2022 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
WDC Girls Wrestlers.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Wolverines take third at Bemidji's girls-only tournament
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls wrestlers took third place as a team at Bemidji's girls-only tournament.
December 18, 2022 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Wolverines overcome shooting woes to beat Bertha-Hewitt
The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team overcame a tough shooting night to earn a 10-point win over Bertha-Hewitt.
December 17, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli