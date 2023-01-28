Girls basketball: Perham routs Wadena-Deer Creek

WADENA- The Perham girls basketball team put their undefeated Section 8-AA record on the line at Wadena on Thursday night.

The Yellowjackets (16-1) entered their matchup against Wadena-Deer Creek (9-6) with a perfect 9-0 in section play. Perham trounced the Wolverines 57-38 to grab their 10th straight win against section opponents and WDC fell to 2-4 in section play.

“I was happy with the win,” Perham head coach TJ Super said. “Wadena is very improved. They are really good at getting to the basket. They like to take a lot of threes and we knew that they could make a whole bunch of them. I thought we defended and contested the three pretty well. We allowed them to get into the lane a little bit too much in the first half but we closed out and rebounded well. Wadena plays really good defense. They had a plan to always have two girls around Willow to make it difficult and I thought our girls did a really good job at adjusting and figuring out what was working. Willow and Mya played really well on offense.”

WDC head coach Jordan Cresap praised his team’s efforts against the top team in their section.

“I thought we competed tough,” he said. “Everyone who went out there was pretty locked into the game plan and executed it pretty well. Perham is a really good team who takes advantage of turnovers and missed shots. I thought we took care of the ball really well, just didn’t shoot it really well. It’s just one of those games.”

Perham's Mya Morris whips her shoe off in the Yellowjacket's 57-38 victory over the Wolverines at Wadena on Jan. 26, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Perham Focus, Wadena Pioneer Journal

Perham never trailed in the contest. The Yellowjackets jumped out a 7-1 lead only a minute and a half into the game. Perham went on to outscore the Wolverines 23-14 and led 30-15 heading into the locker room.

The Yellowjackets opened up the second half on a 7-0 run behind a Mya Morris three and layups by Willow Thiel and Kennedy Pilgrim. WDC’s Madison Carsten ended Perham’s run with a layup and forced a foul at a chance for a three-point play. Carsten ended up missing the free throw but cut the lead to 37-17. The Wolverines were unsuccessful at stopping Perham and making shots of their own. The Yellowjackets never let off the gas pedal.

“We couldn't string together any sort of run and get a couple of consecutive shots going to get the girls feeling good and get the crowd into it,” Cresap said. “We just didn’t have that tonight. It was hard to get any momentum or rhythm when you miss shots like that. Perham is a team where they can go on runs. I like to compare them to the Golden State Warriors. They force turnovers and hit threes in bunches. They did that a few times tonight.”

Super thought his team found ways to succeed against a tough Wolverines’ defense.

“I thought the girls were patience,” he said. “I thought we played some really good offense. Our second team came in with some really good energy and pushed the tempo really well in the second half. Wadena isn’t a team that you can just blow out. They are always in the correct position defensively, which is something Coach Cresap does really well. Wadena is a team that you have to grind things through.”

Perham's Kennedy Pilgrim goes up for a wild open layup in the Yellowjacket's 57-38 victory over the Wolverines at Wadena on Jan. 26, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Perham Focus, Wadena Pioneer Journal

Super was most impressed with the way the Yellowjackets responded to the Wolverines’ game plan to bother Thiel who managed to have a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds) by the end of the first half. She finished with a game-high 23 points and 16 rebounds.

“Our girls did a really good job at recognizing when they would double-team Willow, and hit that skip pass,” he said. “Our ball rotation was really good tonight. The girls were moving the ball around and attacking the basket. We didn’t always make those shot when we were driving and cutting but we did a lot of really good stuff tonight.”

WDC’s Payton Gravelle was tasked with being the main defender on Thiel. Gravelle went on have one of her best nights offensively and defensively. She finished with a team-high 16 points while knocking down 7-of-10 free throws.

“Payton was fearless and really went at her (Thiel),” Cresap said about his eight grade center. “She posted up hard, got her some good looks down low, was relentless on the boards and hit some shots outside, which was something she hasn’t really done. She has been an inside player all year and now she is starting to spread things out a bit. She gave it her all and battled tough all throughout the game.”

Payton’s performance was just one of the positives Cresap took away from the loss.

“I thought we got a lot of great shots offensively,” he said. “I thought we moved the ball well. That’s kind of been our M.O. all season to drive, kick and make plays for others. I thought we got a lot of great looks and shots. Ultimately, you want to make those shots, especially against a team like this to make it a closer game. Tonight, we didn’t but we can still take some things away and learn from it.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Payton Gravelle, blue, protects the ball against Perham's Kennedy Pilgrim, white, in the Wolverines 57-38 loss against the Yellowjackets at Wadena on Jan. 26, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Perham Focus, Wadena Pioneer Journal

Winning has come easy for the Yellowjackets this season. Super and his coaching staff have found how to keep their team motivated game after game.

“We’ve had a lot of these wins where we haven’t been very happy about certain things and you can pick those apart,” he said. “Tonight, we had 17 turnovers and were loose with the basketball. We had many times defensively where Wadena got into the paint and got kick-outs to open threes. There are always things to build on. When we work on something at practice it seems like the girls get a lot better at it. It's a bummer we can’t work on everything every single day, but that’s a sign of a good team. The girls understand what our ultimate goal is. It is not to win a game here and there, but it’s to get better at basketball, play really good team basketball and to do what we are doing well. So, come playoff time we are ready to go.”

PER 30 27- 57

WDC 15 23- 38

PERHAM- Mya Morris: 14 points, 4 steals; Cora Grismer: 2 points; Willow Thiel: 23 points, 16 rebounds; Olivia Pilgrim: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Kaia Anderson: 7 points; Olivia Rosenthal: 3 rebounds, 5 assists; Ryleigh Mickelson: 5 rebounds; Kennedy Pilgrim: 4 points

ADVERTISEMENT

WDC SCORING- Addyson Gravelle: 2 points, Jada Dykhoff: 1 point, Madison Carsten: 14 points, Lily Parker: 2 points, Payton Gravelle: 16 points, Jenna Dykhoff: 3 points