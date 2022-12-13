SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball: Oehrlein drops 39 to hand WDC first loss

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team suffered their first loss of the season against Crosby-Ironton after Tori Oehrlein scored 39 points.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
December 13, 2022 01:11 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA – A 33-point performance from Madison Carsten wasn’t enough to lift the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team over Crosby-Ironton on Monday night.

C-I’s Tori Oehrlein had a game-high 39 points, leading to a 77-66 win for the Rangers. It snapped WDC’s winning streak at four games.

The halftime score read 36-25 in favor of the Rangers. Madison Carsten led all scorers with 14 points, but Oehrlein wasn’t too far behind with 12 points.

Oehrlein’s 27-point second half helped was the difference. Carsten still scored 19 points in the half, but her efforts weren’t enough.

“It was a great learning experience tonight for our group,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “We weren’t locked into the game plan right away, and Crosby came to play, which led to our halftime deficit. I thought we responded well in the second half and fought ourselves back into the game. The game became a great back-and-forth battle, and credit to Crosby for making the big plays down the stretch.”

WDC 25 42- 67

CI 36 41- 77

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle: 10 points; Montana Carsten: 6 points; Jada Dykhoff: 6 points; Ally Pavek: 10 points; Madison Carsten: 33 points; Payton Gravelle: 2 points

CROSBY-IRONTON- Josie Schaefer: 4 points; Anna Vignieri: 3 points; Lucy Lewandowski: 8 points; Hannah Compton: 8 points; Brynn Hollenhorst: 4 points; Margaret Silgen: 7 points; Sammie Hachey: 4 points; Tori Oehrlein: 39 points

