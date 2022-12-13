Girls basketball: Oehrlein drops 39 to hand WDC first loss

WADENA – A 33-point performance from Madison Carsten wasn’t enough to lift the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team over Crosby-Ironton on Monday night.

C-I’s Tori Oehrlein had a game-high 39 points, leading to a 77-66 win for the Rangers. It snapped WDC’s winning streak at four games.

The halftime score read 36-25 in favor of the Rangers. Madison Carsten led all scorers with 14 points, but Oehrlein wasn’t too far behind with 12 points.

Oehrlein’s 27-point second half helped was the difference. Carsten still scored 19 points in the half, but her efforts weren’t enough.

“It was a great learning experience tonight for our group,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “We weren’t locked into the game plan right away, and Crosby came to play, which led to our halftime deficit. I thought we responded well in the second half and fought ourselves back into the game. The game became a great back-and-forth battle, and credit to Crosby for making the big plays down the stretch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

WDC 25 42- 67

CI 36 41- 77

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Addyson Gravelle: 10 points; Montana Carsten: 6 points; Jada Dykhoff: 6 points; Ally Pavek: 10 points; Madison Carsten: 33 points; Payton Gravelle: 2 points