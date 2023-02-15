Girls basketball: Menahga gets the better of WDC for a second time

MENAHGA – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team dropped its second game against Menahga this season on Tuesday.

The Wolverines (14-10) fell to the Braves (13-9) 67-61. Addyson Gravelle had a team-high 22 points. Madison Carsten had 18, while Ally Pavek had 10.

“Tough one in Menahga tonight,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “They were better from the start, and the deficit was too big for us to dig out of in the second half. Credit them for playing really well.”

WDC 23 38 – 61

MHS 32 35 – 67

WADENA- DEER CREEK SCORING- Addyson Gravelle 22, Jada Dykhoff 5, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 10, Madison Carsten 18, Payton Gravelle 4

MENAHGA- Kenzie Anderson 13, Anjalie Aho 13, Taija Pinoniemi 6, Janelle Hendrickson 9, Erica Tomonen 20, Anna Pietila 2, Nina Pinoniemi 4