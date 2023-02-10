Girls basketball: Madison Carsten hits 1,000 career points in WDC’s comeback victory over Parkers Prairie

WADENA – Madison Carsten’s road to 1,000 career points is a story of perseverance and dedication.

Six minutes into the first half, Carsten watched her second free throw leave her fingers and graze the bottom of the twine to hit the scoring milestone. Her sixth point of the night etched her name as the 12th in the Wolverines’ 1,000-point club.

“It felt pretty good,” Carsten said, smiling. “I wasn’t exactly sure when it was coming, but I knew I was getting close. I am definitely proud of how far I have come, especially with these last couple of seasons being out. It was a really good feeling.”

Carsten suffered back-to-back knee injuries that sidelined her for half of her sophomore and all of her junior seasons. Tearing both of her ACL ligaments in consecutive years left doubt as to whether night’s like Thursday were possible.

“I’m not really sure if I was able to achieve it,” Carsten said on reaching 1,000 points. “It was always on my mind, but I knew with everything going on it would be difficult. I definitely worked hard and pushed myself each game and practice to come back a better player.”

WDC head coach Jordan Cresap was more than happy to watch his senior guard secure a milestone that seemed so far out of reach.

“It has been awesome,” he said. “Seeing her come back fully healthy ready to go, and just playing her game has been quite the spectacle. She hasn’t missed a step because of her commitment to therapy, to getting better and to keeping the faith through those two devastating injuries. To have her back, especially for her senior year, has been great. Seeing her reach the 1,000-point milestone at home, in front of a big crowd, was a special moment for a special kid.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Carsten shoots her second free throw to secure her 1,000th career point in the Wolverines' 62-53 victory over Parkers Prairie at Wadena on Feb. 9, 2023. Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

Carsten has truly become more than just a player for WDC in her one-of-a-kind career.

“Madison means everything to this team and to this program,” Cresap said. “She is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. She has all the physical tools, but she also has that competitive mindset which is something you can’t teach. Her combination of those skills, mental and physical toughness, competitiveness and her will to win, is something you don’t see every day.”

For Carsten, to share the moment with the home crowd, her friends and her family was the icing on the cake.

“Doing it at home definitely made the moment more exciting, having everyone here who supported me and have been along for the ride, pushing me to get better,” she said. “I wanted to give some credit to my sister, Montana, for always being in the gym shooting with me, to my parents for grabbing my rebounds and to both my coaches for putting the work in over the summer. Especially coach (Jordan) Anderson, who worked with me on different moves, pull-ups and shots.”

Following the first-half festivities, the Wolverines (13-9) muscled out a 62-53 comeback victory over Parkers Prairie (8-13). The Panthers led 29-21 at the end of the first 18 minutes.

“We weren’t locked into our game plan,” Cresap said. “The Panthers came to play and we did not. There wasn’t a whole lot of pep or energy from the group throughout that first half.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Payton Gravelle goes up and over three Parkers Prairie defenders in the Wolverines' 62-53 victory over the Panthers at Wadena on Feb. 9, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

After seeing a few shots fall early in the second half, momentum shifted in favor of WDC.

With about 10 minutes left in regulation, Carsten hit an easy layup to give the Wolverines their first lead of the game at 36-35. WDC’s Jada Dykhoff followed it up with a 3-pointer. Addyson Gravelle made an easy jumper to put the Wolverines up 42-36.

From that point on, WDC outscored the Panthers 20-17. The Wolverines put up 41 second-half points to Parkers Prairie’s 24. Cresap knew that seeing some of their shots fall was the medicine his team needed after an offensively challenged first half.

“(It) felt like there was a lid on the rim in the first half,” he said. “I think we were 1-10 from three in the first half. When we finally got a couple to fall in the second half. That ignited our defense. It was great to finally get a couple of shots fall and hit some free throws at the end.”

Madison Carsten finished with a game-high 29 points. Montana Carsten also finished in double figures with 11 points.

A milestone night for one of the best talents to put on a Wolverine uniform was capped off by a thrilling comeback victory.

WDC 21 41- 62

PP 29 24- 53

WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING- Addyson Gravelle 7, Montana Carsten 11, Jada Dykhoff 7, Ally Pavek 2, Madison Carsten 29, Payton Gravelle 6

PARKERS PRAIRIE SCORING- Cora Johson 14, Ellie Koep 15, Evalyn Grinager 3, Johahna McKeown 4, Alyssa Revering 2, Avery Benzinger 2, Abbigail Ruckheim 12