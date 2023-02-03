99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball: Henning holds off WDC’s comeback effort

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team nearly pulled off a monumental comeback against Henning on Thursday.

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 03, 2023 12:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HENNING – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team trailed by 20 points in the first half, and nearly pulled off the comeback of the year.

After trailing 22-2, Wadena-Deer Creek (10-8) was unable to upset Henning (18-1) in its 63-52 loss on Tuesday night at Henning.

“I liked our gritty response to crawl back within six at half,” Cresap said. “We had a couple of offensive lulls in the second half and just couldn’t make our way back into the game. Found out the hard way that you have to compete the full 36 minutes against great teams like Henning. Lessons learned.”

WDC’s Madison Carsten led the team in scoring with 23 points. Montana Carsten (11) was the Wolverines’ only other player to score double-digits. Addyson and Payton Gravelle both finished with seven points.

WDC 27 25- 52

ADVERTISEMENT

HEN 33 30- 63

WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING- Addyson Gravelle 7, Montana Carsten 11, Kennedy Ness 1, Madison Carsten 23, Leah Osberg 3, Payton Gravelle 7

HENNING SCORING- Faith Fisher 12 , Becca Frederick 4, Ella Mussling 9, Ally Hart 6, Natalie Eckhoff 8, Lyvia Misegades 24

Related Topics: WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLGIRLS BASKETBALL
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
WDC Crowd 2.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Wadena-Deer Creek trounces Bertha-Hewitt elementary-centered matinee
The Wadena-Deer Creek elementary school kids filled the high school gym to watch the varsity boys basketball team defeat Bertha-Hewitt on Thursday afternoon.
February 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Boys hockey: Wolverines stumble against Storm
The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team couldn't find the equalizer on Tuesday night against Morris Benson Area.
February 01, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
DSC_4423.JPG
Prep
Nordic skiing: Askelson, Wolf pace Lakers ahead of sections
A week before the Section 8A championships, Anna Askelson and Kira Wolf paced the Detroit Lakes Noridic skiing team at Maplelag. Bjorn Brunsberg led the Wadena-Deer Creek skiiers.
February 01, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado