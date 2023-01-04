Girls basketball: Henning gets the better of Wadena-Deer Creek
Henning won its seventh straight game on Tuesday night in a Park Region Conference battle with Wadena-Deer Creek.
WADENA-DEER CREEK- Tuesday night featured a battle between two top Park Region Conference teams.
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team welcomed rival Henning to its home gym. The Hornets' defense swallowed the Wolverines' offense from start to finish on their way to a 57-34 win.
"Tough one tonight against Henning," WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. "They played stifling defense from the start and forced us into some poor decisions and poor shooting all throughout the game. The good news is Henning showed us what we need to improve on going forward."
Henning held WDC to their second-lowest point total in a game this season. Lyvia Misegades finished with 23 points to lead all scorers.
WDC's Madison Carston ended with 14 points to lead the Wolverines. Payton Gravelle was the second-leading scorer with six points.
WDC fell to 5-3 overall for the season and 2-1 in conference play. Henning grabbed their seventh win in a row and improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Park Region standings.