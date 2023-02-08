99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls basketball: Everybody gets involved in WDC's big win over LPGE

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team defeat Long-Prairie-Grey Eagle on the road with its biggest margin of victory of the season.

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 08, 2023 12:34 PM
LONG PRAIRIE – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team flexed its muscle against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (12-9) blew out the Thunder (2-18) 80-19. WDC secured its largest margin of victory this season.

“Solid team effort tonight,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Everyone contributed in a positive way. Loved how our main varsity players hyped up our (junior varsity) players down the stretch. Awesome being around a close-knit team that cares about each others’ successes.”

The Wolverines held a 46-10 lead heading at the conclusion of the first half. WDC added more fuel to the fire, outscoring the Thunder 34-9 in the second half.

Madison Carsten finished with a game-high 23 points. Jada Dykhoff (10 points) and Peyton Gravelle (12) both finished in double-figures. Brooklyn Lux led LPGE with 12 points.

WDC 46 34- 80

LPGE 10 9- 19

WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING- Addyson Gravelle 9, Montana Carsten 3, Jada Dykhoff 10, Ally Pavek 2, Madison Carsten 23, Ashley Pavek 3, Lily Parker 6, Leah Osberg 6, Payton Gravelle 12, Jenna Dykhoff 6

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE SCORING- Megan Weber 3, Isabelle Otremba 4, Brooklyn Lux 12

