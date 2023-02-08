Girls basketball: Everybody gets involved in WDC's big win over LPGE
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team defeat Long-Prairie-Grey Eagle on the road with its biggest margin of victory of the season.
LONG PRAIRIE – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team flexed its muscle against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Tuesday night.
The Wolverines (12-9) blew out the Thunder (2-18) 80-19. WDC secured its largest margin of victory this season.
“Solid team effort tonight,” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Everyone contributed in a positive way. Loved how our main varsity players hyped up our (junior varsity) players down the stretch. Awesome being around a close-knit team that cares about each others’ successes.”
The Wolverines held a 46-10 lead heading at the conclusion of the first half. WDC added more fuel to the fire, outscoring the Thunder 34-9 in the second half.
Madison Carsten finished with a game-high 23 points. Jada Dykhoff (10 points) and Peyton Gravelle (12) both finished in double-figures. Brooklyn Lux led LPGE with 12 points.
WDC 46 34- 80
LPGE 10 9- 19
WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING- Addyson Gravelle 9, Montana Carsten 3, Jada Dykhoff 10, Ally Pavek 2, Madison Carsten 23, Ashley Pavek 3, Lily Parker 6, Leah Osberg 6, Payton Gravelle 12, Jenna Dykhoff 6
LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE SCORING- Megan Weber 3, Isabelle Otremba 4, Brooklyn Lux 12