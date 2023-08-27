Cross-country: Wolverines claw-back into new season with state tournament aspirations

PERHAM – As the gunshot for the girls varsity and JV race rang throughout Arvig Park at the Brave Like Gabe Invitational, the 2023 cross-country season was officially underway. The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines hope to make it another extended season after one of its best seasons in school history.

The Aug. 26 invite fielded a deeper meaning than it being just another cross-country meet. The Wolverines were one of 24 teams to be invited to the annual event. For the past four years, the Perham cross-country team has held the meet to honor Gabriele Anderson Grunewald and give back to the Brave Like Gabe Foundation to fight rare forms of cancer.

In 2009 she was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of salivary gland cancer, and later in 2010, diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She unfortunately died in 2019.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Owen Anderson sprints down the final stretch towards the finish line at the fourth annual Brave Like Gabe Invitational at Arvig Park in Perham on Saturday, Aug. 26. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

During her battle with cancer, she managed to become one of the best in the NCAA being a part of multiple Big Ten Championship winning teams and later secured a fourth-place finish at the 2012 USA Olympic Trials and a USA Championship title in the 3,000-meter race in 2014.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Mike Brunsberg enjoyed watching his athletes compete and participate in something bigger than the game.

“I remember Gabe running,” he said. “I've been around that long and I feel really good about everything that happened today. We host our own remembrance meet, the Johanna Olson invite. So, it's a really good atmosphere. You get teams from all across the region, Southern Minnesota, North Dakota, at all different levels and it's a great way to kick off the season.”

For sophomore Lydia Oldakowski, who finished 29th with a time of 21:14.3, she was happy to be back running with her squad.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Lydia Oldakowski sets her pace in the fourth annual Brave Like Gabe Invitational at Arvig Park in Perham on Saturday, Aug. 26. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“I thought it was a great event to kick off the season just because it's a great course and there's so many great people here to run with,” she said. “This is my favorite sport and the people are so nice and it's going to be a really fun season.”

The Wolverines’ girls squad secured a seventh-place finish with a team score of 217. Oldakowski led the way for WDC while Noelle Spicer finished in 35th with a time of 21:43.4.

The girls are coming off a year where they appeared in the state tournament for the first time since 1999. Oldakowski got to taste the state tourney atmosphere and is ready to run it back for hopefully a second straight year.

“It was a great experience,” she said. “I had so much fun with my team and it was good to get to go to state for the first time. I think all of us are pretty motivated to get there because we think we can do it.”

“I think our training routine has been pretty proven,” Brunsberg said about the girls making it a back-to-back. “We've had individuals make it. We've had strong teams in the past, just not that special polish to break through which doesn't always happen. We're looking at a good finish for all our athletes. The key element of getting a girls team to state again is staying healthy. You probably hear that all the time, but it is so true.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Noelle Spicer running on the trail in the fourth annual Brave Like Gabe Invitational at Arvig Park in Perham on Saturday, Aug. 26. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The boys ended in 14th place with a final team score of 376. Grant Nelson finished as the Wolverines' top runner crossing the finish line in 55th place with a time of 18:37.5. Cooper Damlo was WDC’s second-best runner with a 72nd-place finish (19:23.4). Tayton Lehmann wasn’t too far behind with a 79th place finish (20:00.3).

The 2023 season is in the head of Brunsberg and his runners. For the goals he has set for the team this year, he just hopes that his athletes find joy in what he has for so long.

“Our vision statements are the joy of running,” Brunsberg said. “Every time we get together, we want to experience and share the joy of running and finish strong. The joy of running can be a lifetime thing. I would say on top of that our goals are chasing down those personal records and then pulling as many of those together to see where it pushes the team.”

The road back to state won’t be easy. Whether it's the boys, girls, or individuals, Brunsberg hopes he’s back at the tournament representing the Wolverine family.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Trevin Kern running the fourth annual Brave Like Gabe Invitational at Arvig Park in Perham on Saturday, Aug. 26. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“It really feels like you did something when you have to drive for three hours,” he said. “We had a lot of fun. In a way, it's a celebration of a season. It was a relief of how we did at sections and how many people stepped up. I thought we ran pretty well at state, too. So they have that in them. Most of the team is back and they experienced that fun and what it's like to be around top runners.”

TEAM RESULTS (TOP 10)

GIRLS- 1-Perham 48; 2-Hopkins 70; 3-Moorhead 91; 4-Lakeville South 112; 5-Willmar 167; 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 217; 8-Pequot Lakes 230, 9-Bemidji 233; 10-Hawley 233

BOYS- 1-Perham 72; 2-Hopkins 96; 3-Moorhead 97; 4-Lakeville South 103; 5-Bemidji 159; 6-Willmar 159; 7-Pequot Lakes 188; 9-Dilworth-Glydon-Felton 220; 10-Pelican Rapids 310

Wadena-Deer Creek's Tayton Lehmann sprints down the final straight away in the fourth annual Brave Like Gabe Invitational at Arvig Park in Perham on Saturday, Aug. 26. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal