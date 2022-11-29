SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Cross country: WDC runners honored with postseason awards

The Wadena-Deer Creek cross country team handed out awards for the 2022 season.

WDC-Lane Hoefs-DSC_8676.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's Lane Hoefs runs in the Ashby-Brandon-Evansville invite on Oct. 11, 2022.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service
News Staff
By News Staff
November 29, 2022 11:59 AM
WADENA – The 2022 Wadena-Deer Creek cross country team had many awards to give out after a standout season.

Led by captains Lane Hoefs, Bjorn Brunsberg, Phillip Ross, Ally Pavek and Amber Collins, the Wolverines sent 10 runners to state, including the entire girls team for the first time since 1999.

Each team had an MVP runner. Hoefs took home the boys; honor, while Britta Sweeney was nominated for the girls’ team. The Most Improved Boy was handed to Cooper Damlo. The Most Improved Girl was Brielle Kern.

The Tiffany Meeks Marathon Award for perfect attendance were given to 10 runners: Bjorn Brunsberg, Lane Hoefs, Phillip Ross, Cooper Damlo, Jack Halverson-Bucholz, Ally Pavek, Amber Collins, Cambrie Geiger, Macey Goeden and McKenna Brauch.

Head coach Michael Brunsberg presented the Gabi, Gabi, Gabi Award for “Good sportsmanship, Great teammate, and the Glue that holds team goals together” to Ross and Pavek. He also nominated Terry Olson Award to Ella Stroeing, Collins and Bjorn

Brunsberg as Wolverines for best exemplifying the “Joy of running.”

Park Region All-Conference honors were given to Brunsberg, Hoefs, Ross, Sweeney, Collins, Lydia Oldakowski, Kern, and Pavek. Damlo, Grant Nelson, Karly Haverkamp, and Cambrie Geiger received Park Region All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Maddy Gallant, Pavek, Ella Stroeing, Hoefs, and Ross were recognized for their outstanding academics and awarded Park Region All-Academic honors. The WDC girls were given gold, and the WDC boys were given silver honors for making the State Academic Excellence Team.

WDC BOYS LETTER WINNERS- SENIORS- Bjorn Brunsberg, Lane Hoefs, Phillip Ross; SOPHOMORES- Isaac Heppner, Tayton Lehmann; FRESHMAN- Owen Anderson, Trevin Kern, Blake Haverkamp, Grant Nelson, Charles Peterson; EIGHTH- Cooper Damlo, Miles Self

WDC GIRLS LETTER WINNERS- SENIORS- Madelyn Gallant, Ally Pavek, Ella Stroeing; JUNIORS- Macey Goeden; SOPHOMORES- Amber Collins, Clara Mohrenweiser, Leah Osberg, Noelle Spicer; FRESHMAN- Lydia Oldakowski, Britta Sweeney, Cambrie Geiger; EIGHTH- Karly Haverkamp, Brielle Kern

