WADENA — The University of Minnesota-Crookson added another Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine.

Senior Lane Hoefs signed his National Letter of Intent to run cross country for Crookson starting next fall. Hoefs was one of the Wolverines' top boys runners during the 2033 season.

"Lane's leadership will be missed, but it's great to know that he will still be pursuing the joy of running and helping out another team," head coach Michael Brunsberg said on the Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools Facebook page. "Lane is bringing a lot of 'upside potential to the UMC Golden Eagles cross country program. He's durable, competitive, coachable, smart, hungry and still emerging. On top of that, he's got great running form — a factor that will help him achieve maximum efficiency at that next level."