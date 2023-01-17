STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Carsten, Lunde win Triple 'A' award for 2022-23 school year

Madison Carsten and Evan Lunde were awarded the Minnesota State High School League's Triple 'A' honor for the 2022-23 school year.

IMG_3810.jpg
Madison Carsten
News Staff
By News Staff
January 17, 2023 12:36 PM
WADENA – Two Wadena-Deer Creek students were given the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple ‘A’ award last week.

Seniors Madison Carsten and Evan Lunde were selected as the Arts, Academics and Athletics Award winners at Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year.

To be eligible for the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award a student must:

  • Be a high school senior at the time of nomination. Schools may nominate one senior boy and one senior girl for this award.
  • Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher at the time of nomination.
  • Participate in at least one League-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program.
  • Comply with the MSHSL's Student Code of Conduct.

Two award finishers from each region (one boy and one girl) will be invited to a recognition banquet in March and League officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners at that time. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the state boys basketball tournament. The statewide award winners – a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools – will also receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

IMG_3809.jpg
Evan Lunde

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
