Sports | Prep
Boys hockey: Wolverines stumble against Storm

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team couldn't find the equalizer on Tuesday night against Morris Benson Area.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 01, 2023 01:32 PM
MORRIS – Morris Benson Area got its revenge against the Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team on Tuesday night.

The Storm (10-7-0) edged out the Wolverines (11-5-1) 6-5, avenging a Nov. 29 shutout loss.

Dalton Moyer and Aron Sutherland scored in the first period to match goals from MBA’s Zach Wrobleski and Cole Blume. The Storm took a 4-3 lead into the third period after Charlie Goff and Ryan Tolifson scored in the second. Austyn Oothoudt had the middle-frame tally for WDC.

Connor Davis tied the game 53 seconds into the third with assists from Sutherland and Cole Woods. However, Blume and Brady Peterson made it 6-4. Evan Lunde scored with four seconds left to make it a one-goal game.

WDC out-shot the Storm 30-20. Christopher Danielson made 25 saves for MBA.

WDC 2 1 2 – 5

MBA 2 2 2 – 6

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- MBA- Zach Wrobleski (Kye Suess, Tucker Blume) 1:49; WDC- Dalton Moyer (Austyn Oothoudt, Connor Davis) 2:48; WDC- Aron Sutherland (Kaden Peterson) 14:13; MBA- Cole Blume (T. Blume) 15:46

SECOND PERIOD- MBA- Charlie Goff (Ryan Tolifson, Connor Goff) 0:51; MBA- Tolifson (Co. Goff) PPG, 14:42; WDC- Oothoudt Evan Lunde) 16:09

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Davis (Sutherland, Woods) 0:53; MBA- C. Blume (Hunter LeClair, Blake Bruns) 6:53; MBA- Brady Pederson (Tolifson, Ch. Goff) 12:50; WDC- E. Lunde (MJ Lunde) 16:56

PENALTIES- WDC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; MBA 4 minutes on 2 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, L, 14 saves, 6 goals allowed; MBA- Christopher Danielson, W, 25 saves, 5 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
