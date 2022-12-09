Boys hockey: Wolverines shutout Prairie Center to stay unbeaten in conference play

WADENA- The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team got back on track with a 7-0 win over Prairie Centre on Tuesday night.

Aron Sutherland got the scoring started in the first period before Connor Davis scored 11 seconds later. Austyn Oothoudt scored another goal for the Wolverines with 30 seconds left in the first period to give the Wolverines a three-goal advantage.

WDC scored three more goals in the second period. Two goals from Connor Davis capped off the hat trick, while Carson Davis added another. Evan Lunde put home the seventh goal for the Wolverines in the third period.

The blowout win gave WDC their second conference win of the year. The Wolverines are undefeated in Mid-State Conference play at 2-0.

WDC 3 3 1- 7

PC 0 0 0- 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Cole Woods) 12:25; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Cole Woods) 12:36; WDC- Austyn Oothoudt (Cole Woods) 16:29

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Conner Davis (Austyn Oothoudt) short handed 1:43; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Cole Woods) 8:08; WDC- Carson Davis (Jaeger Pettit) short handed 15:50

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Evan Lunde (Jack Koranda, Kaden Peterson) 11:41

PENALTIES- WDC- 21 minutes on 5 infractions; PC- 2 minutes on 1 infraction