Boys hockey: Wolverines rally, win in overtime over Lightning

WADENA – For as big as the Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team’s win over Little Falls was in December, Thursday night’s victory over Northern Lakes may prove to be even bigger.

The Wolverines rallied in the third period before Aron Sutherland scored the game-winner in overtime. WDC’s (9-4) 4-3 win over the Lightning (5-8) secured a pivotal Section 6A win.

Trailing 2-0, the Wolverines cut the deficit in half in the first minute of the third frame on Sutherland’s first goal of the game. A minute later, Connor Davis scored the tying goal before Dalton Moyer gave WDC its first lead at the 7:15 mark. Jerome Martin gave Northern Lakes some life late in the third with the tying goal before Sutherland scored again in overtime.

Lance Kaufman made 14 saves in goal for the Wolverines. Nigel SeSanto stopped 22 shots for Northern Lakes.

WDC is back in action on Saturday afternoon against Prairie Centre (5-8) in another 6A clash. The Wolverines are 3-0 in section play this season.

NL 1 1 1 0 – 3

WDC 0 0 3 1 – 4

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NL- Darby Boelter (Wyatt Balmer, Jerome Martin) 5:56

SECOND PERIOD- NL- Logan Verville (Martin) PPG, 12:29

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Austyn Oothoudt) 0:53; WDC- Connor Davis (unassisted) PPG, 2:26; WDC- Dalton Moyer (Aiden Sutherland) 7:15; NL- Martin (Easton Anderson, Isaac Peterson 14:46

OVERTIME- WDC- Sutherland (Oothoudt, Woods) 5:55

PENALTIES- WDC- 8 minutes on 4 infractions; NL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions