Boys hockey: Wolverines rally, win in overtime over Lightning

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team beat the Northern Lakes Lightning 4-3 in overtime behind a third-period rally on Thursday night.

WDC boys hockey Northern Lakes.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creek's Autyn Oothoudt chases after the puck in the Wolverines' overtime win over Northern Lakes on Jan. 19, 2023.
Contributed / Doug Dutke / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 20, 2023 12:11 AM
WADENA – For as big as the Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team’s win over Little Falls was in December, Thursday night’s victory over Northern Lakes may prove to be even bigger.

The Wolverines rallied in the third period before Aron Sutherland scored the game-winner in overtime. WDC’s (9-4) 4-3 win over the Lightning (5-8) secured a pivotal Section 6A win.

Trailing 2-0, the Wolverines cut the deficit in half in the first minute of the third frame on Sutherland’s first goal of the game. A minute later, Connor Davis scored the tying goal before Dalton Moyer gave WDC its first lead at the 7:15 mark. Jerome Martin gave Northern Lakes some life late in the third with the tying goal before Sutherland scored again in overtime.

Lance Kaufman made 14 saves in goal for the Wolverines. Nigel SeSanto stopped 22 shots for Northern Lakes.

WDC is back in action on Saturday afternoon against Prairie Centre (5-8) in another 6A clash. The Wolverines are 3-0 in section play this season.

NL 1 1 1 0 – 3

WDC 0 0 3 1 – 4

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NL- Darby Boelter (Wyatt Balmer, Jerome Martin) 5:56

SECOND PERIOD- NL- Logan Verville (Martin) PPG, 12:29

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Austyn Oothoudt) 0:53; WDC- Connor Davis (unassisted) PPG, 2:26; WDC- Dalton Moyer (Aiden Sutherland) 7:15; NL- Martin (Easton Anderson, Isaac Peterson 14:46

OVERTIME- WDC- Sutherland (Oothoudt, Woods) 5:55

PENALTIES- WDC- 8 minutes on 4 infractions; NL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Lance Kaufman, W, 14 saves, 3 goals allowed; NL- Nigel DeSanto, L, 22 saves, 4 goals allowed

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
