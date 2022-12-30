99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys hockey: Wolverines knock off No. 11 Little Falls for the first time since 2004

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team upset No. 11 Little Falls on Thursday to move to 7-2 on the season.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
December 30, 2022 02:03 PM
LITTLE FALLS- The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team had not beaten Little Falls since 2004.

That changed on Thursday night. A four-goal second period propelled the Wolverines (7-2) past Little Falls (4-4-1) 5-4.

Trailing 2-1 at the start of the second, It took 43 seconds for WDC’s Connor Davis to find the back of the net. Evan Lunde, Aron Sutherland and Cole Woods scored the other three goals for the Wolverines on power-play chances. WDC was 3-for-6 on the man advantage, and led 5-3 after the second.

Little Falls scored the lone goal in the third period, but failed to come up with the equalizer.

Both goalies were put to work in the game. WDC’s Gunner Olson and the Flyer’s Richie Varriano both saw 37 shots. Olson saved 33, while Varriano saved 32.

WDC extended its winning streak to five games. The Wolverines 7-2 start is a program-best since 2017.

WDC 1 4 0- 5

LF 2 1 1- 4

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- LF- Ryan Oothoudt (Carter Oothoudt) 8:35; WDC- Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods) 11:35; LF- Matt Filippi (Aaron Marod, Luke Avery) 11:53

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Connor Davis (Dalton Moyer, Cole Woods) 0:43; WDC- Evan Lunde (Connor Davis) PPG, 5:29; LF- Luke Avery 9:48; WDC- Aron Sutherland (MJ Lunde, Cole Woods) PPG, 12:19; WDC- Cole Woods (Connor Davis) PPG, 15:28

THIRD PERIOD- LF- Carter Oothoudt (Ryan Oothoudt) 8:32

PENALTIES- WDC- 12 minutes on 6 infractions; LF- 25 minutes on 7 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 32 saves, 4 goals allowed; LF- Richie Varriano, L, 32 saves, 5 goals allowed

