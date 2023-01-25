Boys hockey: Wolverines handle business against Breckenridge-Wahpeton, Prairie Centre

WAHPETON – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team scored five times in the first period in its 7-3 win over Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Tuesday night.

Cole Woods and Aron Sutherland each scored twice, along with Kaden Peteron, en route to a four-gal win.

Woods finished with a hat trick and one assist. Sutherland had a pair of goals and assists, while Connor Davis had four helpers. Evan Lunde also scored in the win.

Lance Jaufman made 19 saves in goal for the Wolverines. Breckenridge-Wahpeton’s Andrew Withuski stopped 53 shots.

The Blades got scoring from Brennen Ritter, Jace Johanson and Trey Volgelbacher.

On Saturday night, the Wolverines cruised past Prairie Centre 8-1 in a rescheduled game.

The Wolverines scored four goals in each of the last two periods to stay undefeated in Section 6A play.

Sutherland scored twice, while MJ Lunde and Davis added second-period tallies to make it 4-1 heading into the third. Davis completed hat tricks in the final frame, while Jaeger Pettit and Aiden Sutherland also cracked the scoresheet.

Gunner Olson returned in net to make 16 saves in the win. The Wolverines outshot Prairie Centre 51-17.

PC 0 1 0 – 1

WDC 0 4 4 – 8

SCORING- SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Cole Woods) PPG, 1:40; WDC- MJ Lunde (Woods, Sutherland) 1:56; WDC- Davis (Lunde) 3:59; WDC- Sutherland (Davis, Aiden Sutherland) 4:37; PC- Eli Fletcher (Jesse Williams) 5:01

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Davis (unassisted) SHG, 7:24; WDC- Jaeger Pettit (unassisted) 10:40; WDC- Davis (Sutherland, Woods) 11:52; WDC- Sutherland (Kaden Peterson) 12:04

Penalties- WDC- 8 minutes on 4 infractions; PC- 8 minutes on 4 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 16 saves, 1 goal allowed; PC- Carter Holman, L, 43 saves, 8 goals allowed

WDC 5 1 1 – 7

BW 0 1 2 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Kaden Peterson (Cooper Ness) 6:01; WDC- Cole Woods (Connor Davis , Aron Sutherland) 6:11; WDC- Sutherland (Woods, Davis) 6:11; WDC- Sutherland (Davis) 13:31; WDC- Woods (Sutherland, Aiden Sutherland) 14:57

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Evan Lunde (Jaeger Pettit, MJ Lunde) 10:04; BW- Brennen Ritter (unassisted)

THIRD PERIOD- Woods (Davis) 4:13; BW- Jace Johanson (unassisted) 13:32; BW- Trey Vogelbacher (penalty shot) 16:59

PENALTIES- WDC 4 minutes on 3 infractions; BW- 2 minutes on 1 infraction

GOALTENDING- WDC- Lance Kaufman, W, 19 saves, 3 goals allowed; BW- Andrew Withuski, L, 53 saves, 7 goals allowed

