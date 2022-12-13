SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey: Wolverines extend winning streak to three games

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team is on a three-game winning streak after beating Bagley-Fosston on Monday night.

1 MJ Lunde Connor Davis AD7C5883.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's MJ Lunde, left, and Connor Davis celebrate a goal in a 6-0 win over Morris Benson Area on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Wadena Hockey Arena.
Jared Rubado / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 13, 2022 02:45 PM
The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team picked up its third straight win after a rocky second period.

The Wolverines overcame a four-goal Bagley-Fosston second period to beat the Flyers 7-5.

Cooper Ness, Connor Davis and Aron Sutherland scored in the first period to put WDC ahead 3-0. The Flyers scored four consecutive goals in the second, which included a hat trick from Quinten Friborg to take a 4-3 lead. Carson and Connor Davis each scored before the second intermission to put the Wolverines back in front.

Breckin Levin tied the game early in the third for Bagley-Fosston with his second goal before Sutherland’s second of the game proved to be the winner. Jack Koranda added insurance with a goal on the power play with seven minutes left.

The win followed a 7-3 victory over Red Lake Falls on Saturday. Cole Woods had two goals and two assists, while MJ Lunde had two goals and an assist in the four-goal win. Jaeger Pettit, Evan Lunde and Kaden Peterson also scored.

The Wolverines started their three-game win streak with a 7-0 shutout win over Prairie Centre last Tuesday. Sutherland, Woods, Koranda, Austyn Oothoudt and Connor Davis all had multi-point games, including Davis’ hat trick.

WDC has won five of its last six games and has a 5-2 record on the season.

BF- 0 4 1 – 5

WDC 3 2 2 – 7

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Cooper Ness (Carson Davis, Peyton Mithun) 3:18; WDC- Connor Davis (Cole Woods) 8:37; WDC- Aron Sutherland (Woods, Aiden Sutherland) 16:10

SECOND PERIOD- BF- Quinten Friborg (Breckin Levin, Isaac Schermerhorn) 2:34; BF- Levin (unassisted) 3;42; BF- Friborg (Casey Hansen) 4:57; BF- Friborg (Markus Olson, Beau Gunderson) 14:34; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Woods) 14:57; WDC- Carson Davis (Dalton Moyer) 15:46

THIRD PERIOD- BF- Levin (Hansen) PPG, 2:49; WDC- Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) PPG 6:08; WDC- Jack Koranda (Evan Lunde) 10:09

PENALTIES- WDC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; BF- 12 minutes on 6 infractions

WDC 1 5 1- 7

RLF 1 3 0- 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- RLF- Evan Girdler (Gavin Girdler) 0:32; WDC- Evan Lunder (Cole Woods, MJ Lunde), PPG, 3:24

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Cole Woods (Dalton Moyer) 1:37; WDC- Kaden Peterson (Jack Koranda) 2:31; WDC- MJ Lunde (Carson Davis) 3:21; RLF Jackson Hoefer (Brock Seegar, Evean Girdler) PPG 4:35; RLF- Gavin Girdler (Brock Seeger) 5:44; WDC- Cole Woods (Aiden Sutherland) 8:03; WDC- MJ Lunde (Cole Woods) PPG 13:35; RLF- Gavin Girdler (Evan Girdler) 15:47

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Jaeger Pettit 9:42

PENALTIES- WDC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; RLF- 8 minutes on 4 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 17 saves, 4 goals allowed; RLF- Pacey Struthers, L, 41 saves, 7 goals allowed

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 18 saves, 5 goals allowed; BF- Kassandra Fontaine, L, 32 saves, 7 goals allowed

WDC 3 3 1- 7

PC 0 0 0- 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Cole Woods) 12:25; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Cole Woods) 12:36; WDC- Austyn Oothoudt (Cole Woods) 16:29

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Conner Davis (Austyn Oothoudt) short handed 1:43; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Cole Woods) 8:08; WDC- Carson Davis (Jaeger Pettit) short handed 15:50

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Evan Lunde (Jack Koranda, Kaden Peterson) 11:41

PENALTIES- WDC- 21 minutes on 5 infractions; PC- 2 minutes on 1 infraction

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 22 saves, 0 goals allowed; PC- Carter Holman, L, 19 saves, 7 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
