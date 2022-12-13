Boys hockey: Wolverines extend winning streak to three games

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team picked up its third straight win after a rocky second period.

The Wolverines overcame a four-goal Bagley-Fosston second period to beat the Flyers 7-5.

Cooper Ness, Connor Davis and Aron Sutherland scored in the first period to put WDC ahead 3-0. The Flyers scored four consecutive goals in the second, which included a hat trick from Quinten Friborg to take a 4-3 lead. Carson and Connor Davis each scored before the second intermission to put the Wolverines back in front.

Breckin Levin tied the game early in the third for Bagley-Fosston with his second goal before Sutherland’s second of the game proved to be the winner. Jack Koranda added insurance with a goal on the power play with seven minutes left.

The win followed a 7-3 victory over Red Lake Falls on Saturday. Cole Woods had two goals and two assists, while MJ Lunde had two goals and an assist in the four-goal win. Jaeger Pettit, Evan Lunde and Kaden Peterson also scored.

The Wolverines started their three-game win streak with a 7-0 shutout win over Prairie Centre last Tuesday. Sutherland, Woods, Koranda, Austyn Oothoudt and Connor Davis all had multi-point games, including Davis’ hat trick.

WDC has won five of its last six games and has a 5-2 record on the season.

BF- 0 4 1 – 5

WDC 3 2 2 – 7

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Cooper Ness (Carson Davis, Peyton Mithun) 3:18; WDC- Connor Davis (Cole Woods) 8:37; WDC- Aron Sutherland (Woods, Aiden Sutherland) 16:10

SECOND PERIOD- BF- Quinten Friborg (Breckin Levin, Isaac Schermerhorn) 2:34; BF- Levin (unassisted) 3;42; BF- Friborg (Casey Hansen) 4:57; BF- Friborg (Markus Olson, Beau Gunderson) 14:34; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Woods) 14:57; WDC- Carson Davis (Dalton Moyer) 15:46

THIRD PERIOD- BF- Levin (Hansen) PPG, 2:49; WDC- Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) PPG 6:08; WDC- Jack Koranda (Evan Lunde) 10:09

PENALTIES- WDC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; BF- 12 minutes on 6 infractions

WDC 1 5 1- 7

RLF 1 3 0- 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- RLF- Evan Girdler (Gavin Girdler) 0:32; WDC- Evan Lunder (Cole Woods, MJ Lunde), PPG, 3:24

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Cole Woods (Dalton Moyer) 1:37; WDC- Kaden Peterson (Jack Koranda) 2:31; WDC- MJ Lunde (Carson Davis) 3:21; RLF Jackson Hoefer (Brock Seegar, Evean Girdler) PPG 4:35; RLF- Gavin Girdler (Brock Seeger) 5:44; WDC- Cole Woods (Aiden Sutherland) 8:03; WDC- MJ Lunde (Cole Woods) PPG 13:35; RLF- Gavin Girdler (Evan Girdler) 15:47

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Jaeger Pettit 9:42

PENALTIES- WDC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; RLF- 8 minutes on 4 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 17 saves, 4 goals allowed; RLF- Pacey Struthers, L, 41 saves, 7 goals allowed

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 18 saves, 5 goals allowed; BF- Kassandra Fontaine, L, 32 saves, 7 goals allowed

WDC 3 3 1- 7

PC 0 0 0- 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Cole Woods) 12:25; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Cole Woods) 12:36; WDC- Austyn Oothoudt (Cole Woods) 16:29

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Conner Davis (Austyn Oothoudt) short handed 1:43; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Cole Woods) 8:08; WDC- Carson Davis (Jaeger Pettit) short handed 15:50

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Evan Lunde (Jack Koranda, Kaden Peterson) 11:41

PENALTIES- WDC- 21 minutes on 5 infractions; PC- 2 minutes on 1 infraction