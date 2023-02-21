Boys hockey: Wolverines end regular season on a high note

RED LAKE FALLS – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team ended its regular season with a 5-3 win over Red Lake Falls on Saturday.

The Wolverines scored twice in the first and three times in the second, ending the regular season with a record of 14-9-2.

Aron Sutherland tallied three goals, while Cole Woods and Connor Davis each had four-point performances. Evan Girdler scored twice for Red Lake Falls (16-9-0).

The Wolverines host Morris Benson Area on Tuesday at the Wadena Ice Arena. The winner likely gets top-seeded Alexandria in the Section 6A semifinals at the MAC in St. Cloud on Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Fergus Falls hosts No. 7 Prairie Center, while third-seeded Northern Lakes takes on sixth-seeded Willmar.

The semifinals and the finals are at the MAC in St. Cloud. If WDC beats MBA, its semifinal game will start at 4 p.m. The section championship game will take place on Mar. 2.

WDC 2 3 0 – 5

RLF 2 1 0 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Cole Woods) 3:43; RLF- Evan Girdler (unassisted) SHG, 6:42; RLF- Blake Audette (unassisted) 9:55; WDC- Sutherland (Davis, Evan Lunde) 12:48

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Davis (Sutherland, Woods) PPG, 0:22; WDC- Woods (Davis, Dalton Moyer) 1:09; RLF- Girdler (Jackson Hoefer, Gavin Girdler) PPF, 3:28; WDC- Sutherland (Woods, Gunner Olson) PPG, 12:52

PENALTIES- WDC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; RLF- 10 minutes on 5 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Olson, W, 18 saves, 3 goals allowed; RLF- Austin Fredrickson, L, 19 saves, 5 goals allowed; Pacey Struthers, 12 saves, 0 goals allowed