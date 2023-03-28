99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys hockey: Wadena-Deer Creek’s MJ Lunde awarded Hobey Baker Award

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team shut the door on the 2022-23 season with awards handed out at the end-of-season banquet.

MJ Hockey Pic 2023.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creek's MJ Lunde awarded Hobey Baker Award
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 1:35 PM

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team held its end-of-season banquet to thank the coaches and players for a great 2022-23 season and recognize the hard work of the players with various awards.

The Wolverines finished the season with an overall record of 15-10-2 and a 6-5 record in the Mid-State Conference. WDC’s season ended with a 7-2 loss to Alexandria in the Section 6A tournament semifinals.

Seniors Connor Davis and Cole Woods were awarded Mid-State All-Conference. Woods and Davis were also voted to the All Section 6A second team.

Seniors Dalton Moyer, MJ Lunde, and Aron Sutherland were voted Mid-State All-Conference honorable mention. Moyer, Lunder, Sutherland and senior Austyn Oothoudt were awarded All Section 6A honorable mention.

Woods was voted MVP by his teammates. Moyer was handed Mr. Hustle and sophomore Peyton Mithun was handed Most Improved.

Davis and Woods entered the 100-point club. Davis ended his career with 120 points and Woods finished his career with 138 points. Woods was also voted into the Great 8 senior all-star game.

Lunde was awarded the Hobey Baker Award. This award goes to a player who shows dedication, hard work, teamwork and good sportsmanship.

