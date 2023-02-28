99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys hockey: Wadena-Deer Creek wins double OT thriller against Morris-Benson

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team advanced to the semi-finals of the Section 6A tournament after its victory over Morris-Benson on Friday night.

Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 28, 2023 10:39 AM

WADENA – The fourth-seed Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team narrowly got past fifth-seed Morris-Benson in its quarterfinals matchup on Friday night.

The Wolverines advanced to the Section 6A semifinals round with a 4-3 double-overtime victory over the Storm.

After a scoreless first period, WDC’s Connor Davis netted the first goal of the game at the 8:05 mark in the second period. MB’s Ryan Tolifson scored the Storm’s first goal to tie the game at 1-1. WDC’s Peyton Mithun scored the final goal of the second period to give the Wolverines a 2-1 lead at the break.

Five minutes into the third period, WDC’s Jaeger Pettit found the back of the net to extend the Wolverines’ lead to 3-1. Seven seconds later, MB’s Trevor Buss scored to bring the Storm within one. Two minutes later, MB tied the game at 3-3 with a Blake Burns goal.

Both teams failed to find the back of the net in the first overtime period. At the 1:09 mark of the second overtime period with the help from Carson Davis, Lunde slapped in the winning goal to keep the Wolverines’ season alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pettit, Lunde, Connor Davis, and Mithun all scored for WDC. Austyn Oothoudt, MJ Lunde, Kaden Peterson, and Carson Davis finished the game with one assist.

WDC 0 2 1 0 1- 4

MB 0 1 2 0 0- 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NONE

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Austyn Oothoudt) 8:05; MB- Ryan Tolifson (Brady Pederson, Hunter LeClair) 12:34; WDC- Peyton Mithun (Kaden Peterson) 13:34

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Jaeger Pettit (MJ Lunde, Peyton Mithun) 5:08; MB- Trevor Buss (Kaleb Breuer) 5:15; MB- Blake Burns (unassisted) 7:29

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 34 saves, 3 goals allowed; MB- Christopher Danielson, L, 46 saves, 4 goals allowed

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Girls basketball: Wolverines finish regular season with a loss to Sauk Centre
February 27, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
1 Josiah Kallevig, Owen Leach.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: DGF fends off Wolverines in Section 8AA showdown
February 25, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Joshua Thielen Everett 2022 shootout close up.jpg
Sports
Unexpectedly pro: Joshua Thielen’s journey to becoming a professional cornhole player
February 23, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli