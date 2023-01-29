Boys hockey: Wadena-Deer Creek tie against Kittson County Central

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team faced off against Kittson County Central on Friday night.

The Wolverines (11-4-1) and Bearcats (9-8-1) couldn’t decide a winner in an 8-8 tie.

The two teams traded goals in a 3-3 first period. The Bearcats were able to pull away in the second period outsourcing WDC 4-2.

Central’s Tyler Hennen scored the first goal 52 seconds into the third period to increase the Bearcats’ lead to 8-5. WDC’s Evan Lunde found the back of the net at the 3:50 mark to cut the lead to 8-6. WDC’s Connor Davis scored on a power play and the Wolverines found themselves down 8-7. At 16:21 in the third period, Lunde scored his second goal of the period and WDC’s third goal of the period to tie things up and avoid the loss.

Hennen finished with a game-high six goals and eight points. WDC’s Cole Woods finished with a hat trick and five total points. Lunde finished with two goals on four shots.

The Wolverines capitalized when Central was shorted-handed, scoring on two of three power plays.

WDC 3 2 3- 8

KCC 3 4 1- 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- KCC- Tyler Hennen (Gavin Johnson, Hayden Olsonawski) 2:35; WDC- Cole Woods 4:36; KCC- Tyler Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski) 5:34; WDC- Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Aron Sutherland), PPG, 7:15; KCC- Tyler Hennen 9:40; WDC- Cooper Ness (Austyn Oothoudt, Carson Davis) 12:51

SECOND PERIOD- KCC- Hayden Olsonawski (Tyler Hennen, Dana Brown) 9:54; KCC- Eli Murr (Tyler Hennen) 14:40; WDC- Austyn Oothoudt (Cole Woods) 15:29; KCC- Tyler Hennen (Isaac Gustafson) 15:51; WDC- Cole Woods (Dalton Moyer, Aron Sutherland) 16:13; KCC- Tyler Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski) 16:44

THIRD PERIOD- KCC- Tyler Hennen, short-handed, 0:52; WDC- Evan Lunde (Dalton Moyer) 3:50; WDC- Connor Davis, PPG, 12:58; WDC- Evan Lunde (Cole Woods, MJ Lunde) 16:21

GOALTENDING- WDC- Lance Kaufman, T, 8 saves, 1 goal allowed, Gunner Olson, T, 15 saves, 7 goals allowed; KCC- Isaac Lindegard, T, 42 saves, 8 goals allowed