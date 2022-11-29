Boys hockey: Sutherland scores seven, WDC splits opening weekend road trip

NORTH SHORE – Wadena-Deer Creek’s Aron Sutherland kicked off the first weekend of the boys hockey season in style.

Sutherland scored five goals in the Wolverines’ 8-1 win over North Shore on Saturday. The victory earned a split for WDC on the weekend after falling to Proctor 7-4 a night earlier.

The Wolverines scored eight unanswered goals to get their first win of the season. Sutherland tied the game midway through the first period before Carson Davis gave WDC a 2-1 lead two seconds before the intermission.

The second period was all Sutherland. He scored four consecutive goals in a span of fewer than eight minutes. Austyn Oothoudt and Dalton Moyer also scored in the win. Gunner Olson stopped 14 shots to earn his first victory in goal this season.

On Friday night, the second period of WDC’s undoing. Proctor scored four times on its way to a season-opening win. Sutherland had two goals and one assist for a three-point night. MJ Lunde and Cole Woodseach had a pair of points.

WDC and Proctor combined for 48 penalty minutes and 20 infractions. Olson made 44 saves in goal.

WDC will host Morris Benson Area on Tuesday night for its home opener at 7 p.m.

WDC 0 2 2 – 4

PHS 1 4 2 – 7

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- PHS- Brett Barlam (Anthony Lunderville) 1:40

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Cole Woods (unassisted) 1:35; PHS- Avery Lee (Dylan Davidson, Wyatt Meineheine), 3:58; PHS- Tanner Ross (Meineheine, Carson, Pavlowich) PPG, 6:07; WDC- Aron Sutherland (MJ Lunde, Cole Woods) PPG, 8:27; PHS- Ross (Pavlowich) 10:05; PHS- Austin Bryant (Ross, Pavlowich) PPG, 16:04

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Sutherland (MJ Lunde, Austyn Oothoudt) PPG, 5:25; PHS- Ross (Nolan Okstad, Meineheine) PPG, 7:00; PHS- Bartlam (Cooper Johsnon, Ethan Carter) 8:19; WDC- Evan Lunde (Sutherland) SHG, 9:04;

PENALTIES- WDC- 26 minutes on 9 infractions; PHS- 22 minutes on 11 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, L, 44 saves, 7 goals allowed; PHS- AJ Reyelts, W, 39 saves, 4 goals allowed

WDC 2 5 1 – 8

NS 1 0 0 – 1

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NS- Jacon Carpenter (unassisted) 3:06; WDC- Sutherland (Oothoudt) 7:54; WDC- Carson Davis (Jack Koranda) 16:58

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Sutherland (Woods) 6:25; WDC- Sutherland (Ness, Wods) 11:42; WDC- Sutherland (Dalton Moyer, Woods) 13:42; WDC- Sutherland (unassisted) 13:55; WDC- Oothoudt (M. Lunde) PPG, 15:18

THIRD PERIOD- Moyer (Davis) 2:10

PENALTIES- WDC- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; NS- 6 minutes on 3 infractions