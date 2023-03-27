99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys hockey: Scott Woods resigns as WDC head coach

After 25 years of coaching, Woods decided now was the best time to call it a career.

WDC HC Scott Woods
Wadena-Deer Creek boy hockey head coach Scott Woods resigns as head coach.
Contributed / Kyle Gylsen
March 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM

WADENA – After 12 seasons as head coach, Scott Woods called it a career as head of the Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team.

“Hockey has been part of my life for as long as I can remember," Woods said. "After 25 years coaching, 18 of them as a head boys coach, I have decided to step down.”

Woods' first stint as the Wolverines' head coach was from 2001-07. He then went to Alexandria where he took the Cardinals to back-to-back state tournament appearances in 2010 and 2011. Woods returned to WDC in 2017-18 where he coached for the next six seasons.

Woods finished his career with over 250 wins and 168 as the leader of the Wolverines. In 2004, he led WDC to its only appearance in the Class A state tournament. In his final season, the Wolverines finished 15-10-2. The season ended in a 7-2 loss to Alexandria in the section 6A semifinal.

Woods cherished his many years as head coach and savored all the little things that came with it.

“I still enjoy practice, games, bus rides, hanging out with the guys, etc.," Woods explained. "Those things can cause burnout for some coaches, but not for me. It's all the extra work and stressors that come with coaching that takes its toll over time. The day-to-day issues, good and bad, seem to have gotten more time-consuming over the years. It's not an easy decision when you still have the passion to work with the guys to compete, improve and teach life skills."

