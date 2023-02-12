Boys hockey roundup: WDC offense breaks through in Hallock, Davis honored for 100 points
The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team ended its six-game winless skid in Hallock on Friday. Connor Davis was also honored for hitting the 100-point milestone prior to Monday's game against DL.
HALLOCK – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team had another big offensive night in its second game against Kittson County Central on Friday.
The Wolverines (12-8-1) knocked off the Bearcats 8-5 on the road, snapping a six-game winless streak dating back to their first game against KCC on Jan. 27.
Cole Woods and Connor Davis each scored twice for WDC. Austin Oothoudt, Jaeger Pettit and Carson Davis tallie goals as well. Cooper Ness and Aaron Sutherland each recorded two assists.
KCC’s offense ran through Tyler Hennen, an Augustana University commit and the state’s leading scorer. He scored four times and assisted on the fifth goal. His 117 points (68G, 49A) leads the state by a wide margin, 32 more than Red Lake Falls’ Evan Girdler in second.
On Thursday, the Wolverines tied Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-4 at home. Sutherland and Ness scored in the first period before Connor Davis scored twice in the second. Gunner Olson made 40 saves in net for the Wolverines.
Connor Davis was honored for hitting the 100-point career milestone last Monday prior to WDC’s game against Detroit Lakes. He has 24 goals and 20 assists this season in 20 games played.
WDC 3 1 4 – 8
KCC 1 2 2 – 5
SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Carson Davis (Cooper Ness, Aiden Sutherland) 1:44; WDC- Jaeger Pettit (Peyton Mithun) 3:26; KCC- Tyler Hennen (Eli Muir) 6:52; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, MJ Lunde) 11:31
SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Jack Koranda (Evan Lunde) SHG, 2:19; KCC- Hennen (Ethan Hanson) PPG, 3:27; KCC- Hennen (Ethan Hanson) 16:45
THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Cole Woods (Connor Davis) 5:27; WDC- Austyn Oothoudt (Carson Davis, Ness) 6:02; WDC- Connor Davis (Dalton Moyer, Woods) 8:30; WDC- Woods (Sutherland) 10:16; KCC- Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski, Hanson) 12:11; KCC- Hanson (Olsonawski, Hennen) PPG, 13:39
PENALTIES- WDC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; KCC 7 minutes on 2 infractions
GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 21 saves, 5 goals allowed; KCC- Isaac Lindegard, L, 27 saves, 8 goals allowed
SRR 1 3 0 0 – 4
WDC 2 2 0 0 – 4
SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Sutherland (Connor Davis, Moyer) 3:35; WDC- Ness (Evan Lunde) 12:05; SRR- Keegan Patterson, Ethan Euteneur, Teagan Dodge) 13:03;
SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Connor Davis (Woods) 2:12; SRR- Dodge (Nick Anderson) 3:49; SRR- Luke Pakkala (Euteneur, Dodge) 8:54; SRR- Vince Murn (Anderson) 10:07; WDC- Connor Davis (Sutherland, Woods) 15:03
PENALTIES- WDC- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; SRR- 6 minutes on 3 infractions
GOALTENDING- WDC- Olson, T, 40 saves, 4 goals allowed; SRR- Hayden Brown, T, 21 saves, 4 goals allowed