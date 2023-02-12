Boys hockey roundup: WDC offense breaks through in Hallock, Davis honored for 100 points

HALLOCK – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team had another big offensive night in its second game against Kittson County Central on Friday.

The Wolverines (12-8-1) knocked off the Bearcats 8-5 on the road, snapping a six-game winless streak dating back to their first game against KCC on Jan. 27.

Cole Woods and Connor Davis each scored twice for WDC. Austin Oothoudt, Jaeger Pettit and Carson Davis tallie goals as well. Cooper Ness and Aaron Sutherland each recorded two assists.

KCC’s offense ran through Tyler Hennen, an Augustana University commit and the state’s leading scorer. He scored four times and assisted on the fifth goal. His 117 points (68G, 49A) leads the state by a wide margin, 32 more than Red Lake Falls’ Evan Girdler in second.

On Thursday, the Wolverines tied Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-4 at home. Sutherland and Ness scored in the first period before Connor Davis scored twice in the second. Gunner Olson made 40 saves in net for the Wolverines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connor Davis was honored for hitting the 100-point career milestone last Monday prior to WDC’s game against Detroit Lakes. He has 24 goals and 20 assists this season in 20 games played.

Wadnea-Deer Creek's Connor Davis eclipsed 100 career on Jan. 31, 2023 against Morris Benson Area. He was honored before the Wolverines' game on Monday, Jan. 3, against Detroit Lakes. Contributed / Doug Dutke / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

WDC 3 1 4 – 8

KCC 1 2 2 – 5

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Carson Davis (Cooper Ness, Aiden Sutherland) 1:44; WDC- Jaeger Pettit (Peyton Mithun) 3:26; KCC- Tyler Hennen (Eli Muir) 6:52; WDC- Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, MJ Lunde) 11:31

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Jack Koranda (Evan Lunde) SHG, 2:19; KCC- Hennen (Ethan Hanson) PPG, 3:27; KCC- Hennen (Ethan Hanson) 16:45

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Cole Woods (Connor Davis) 5:27; WDC- Austyn Oothoudt (Carson Davis, Ness) 6:02; WDC- Connor Davis (Dalton Moyer, Woods) 8:30; WDC- Woods (Sutherland) 10:16; KCC- Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski, Hanson) 12:11; KCC- Hanson (Olsonawski, Hennen) PPG, 13:39

PENALTIES- WDC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; KCC 7 minutes on 2 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner Olson, W, 21 saves, 5 goals allowed; KCC- Isaac Lindegard, L, 27 saves, 8 goals allowed

ADVERTISEMENT

SRR 1 3 0 0 – 4

WDC 2 2 0 0 – 4

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Sutherland (Connor Davis, Moyer) 3:35; WDC- Ness (Evan Lunde) 12:05; SRR- Keegan Patterson, Ethan Euteneur, Teagan Dodge) 13:03;

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Connor Davis (Woods) 2:12; SRR- Dodge (Nick Anderson) 3:49; SRR- Luke Pakkala (Euteneur, Dodge) 8:54; SRR- Vince Murn (Anderson) 10:07; WDC- Connor Davis (Sutherland, Woods) 15:03

PENALTIES- WDC- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; SRR- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Olson, T, 40 saves, 4 goals allowed; SRR- Hayden Brown, T, 21 saves, 4 goals allowed