News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey: Panthers retake Highway 71 Cup with overtime win

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team relinquished the Highway 71 Cup with an overtime loss at Park Rapids.

Jaeger Pettit.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's Jaeger Pettit brings the puck up the ice in the Wolverines' 3-2 loss at Park Rapids on Tuesday night.
Vance Carlson / Forum News Service
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 18, 2023 02:05 AM
PARK RAPIDS – The Highway 71 Cup is on the move again.

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team (8-4) suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against the Panthers (6-5) on Tuesday night. The defeat split the season series and kept the traveling trophy in Park Rapids.

Connor Davis opened the scoring midway through the first before Kale Ravnaas tied the game for the Panthers with three minutes before the intermission. Parker Vinge gave Park Rapids its first lead of the night in the second period before WDC’s Kaden Peterson found the equalizer in the final minute of the frame.

After a scoreless third period, Joshua Hillukka scored the game-deciding goal less than three minutes into the overtime session, giving the Panthers their sixth win of the season.

Park Rapids’ Sawyer Torkelson made 39 saves in goal. Lance Kaufman stopped 29 shots for WDC.

WDC 1 1 0 0 – 2

PR 1 1 0 1 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Connor Davis (MJ Lunde) 7:47; PR- Kale Ravnaas (Reed Sharp) 14:27

SECOND PERIOD- PR- Parker Vinge (Conner Hanson) 11:14; WDC- Kaden Peterson (Cole Woods, Aron Sutherland) 16:19

OVERTIME- PR- Joshua Hillukka (unassisted) SHG, 2:19

PENALTIES- WDC- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; PR- 4 minutes on 2 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Lance Kaufman, L, 29 saves, 3 goals allowed; PR- Sawyer Torkelson, W, 39 saves, 2 goals allowed

Celebrating Second Goal.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek celebrates a goal in the Wolverines' 3-2 loss at Park Rapids on Tuesday night.
Vance Carlson / Forum News Service
Evan Lunde.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's chases after the puck up the ice in the Wolverines' 3-2 loss at Park Rapids on Tuesday night.
Vance Carlson / Forum News Service

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
