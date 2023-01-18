Boys hockey: Panthers retake Highway 71 Cup with overtime win

PARK RAPIDS – The Highway 71 Cup is on the move again.

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team (8-4) suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against the Panthers (6-5) on Tuesday night. The defeat split the season series and kept the traveling trophy in Park Rapids.

Connor Davis opened the scoring midway through the first before Kale Ravnaas tied the game for the Panthers with three minutes before the intermission. Parker Vinge gave Park Rapids its first lead of the night in the second period before WDC’s Kaden Peterson found the equalizer in the final minute of the frame.

After a scoreless third period, Joshua Hillukka scored the game-deciding goal less than three minutes into the overtime session, giving the Panthers their sixth win of the season.

Park Rapids’ Sawyer Torkelson made 39 saves in goal. Lance Kaufman stopped 29 shots for WDC.

WDC 1 1 0 0 – 2

PR 1 1 0 1 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Connor Davis (MJ Lunde) 7:47; PR- Kale Ravnaas (Reed Sharp) 14:27

SECOND PERIOD- PR- Parker Vinge (Conner Hanson) 11:14; WDC- Kaden Peterson (Cole Woods, Aron Sutherland) 16:19

OVERTIME- PR- Joshua Hillukka (unassisted) SHG, 2:19

PENALTIES- WDC- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; PR- 4 minutes on 2 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Lance Kaufman, L, 29 saves, 3 goals allowed; PR- Sawyer Torkelson, W, 39 saves, 2 goals allowed

Wadena-Deer Creek celebrates a goal in the Wolverines' 3-2 loss at Park Rapids on Tuesday night. Vance Carlson / Forum News Service