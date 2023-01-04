Boys hockey: Lakers get back on track with Mid-State win over Wadena-Deer Creek

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team took down a surging Wadena Deer Creek Wolverines squad in a solid performance at Kent Freeman arena in Detroit Lakes Tuesday night.

The Lakers (9-2-1) wasted little time getting back in the win column after last week's loss at Fergus Falls with a 7-3 win over the Wolverines.

Detroit Lakes scored the only goal in the first period at just under six minutes in. Senior Carter Bellefeuille beat Wolverines goaltender Gunner Olson on a wide-angled shot under Olson's left pad. Cole Larson and Tommy Suckert picked up assists on the play.

The Lakers came out firing in the beginning of the second period, putting five shots on goal in the first two minutes and finding twine on the sixth. Easton Kennedy buried a one-timer from Cole Deraney to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead. Ben Hines picked up an assist on the play as well.

WDC scored its first goal of the game on the power play at the 7:21 mark after a Detroit Lakes hooking penalty. Connor Davis walked in and sniped a perfect shot over the left shoulder of Laker goaltender Josh Mack to cut the lead in half. Evan and MJ Lunde assisted on the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes' Tommy Suckert shoots the puck on Jan. 3, 2022 in the Lakers' 7-3 win over Wadena-Deer Creek at the Kent Freeman Arena. Jonah Bowe/Tribune

The Lakers came right back and scoredless than two minutes later. Chase Kukowski buried the rebound off a Jace Fields' wrist shot to take a 3-1 lead. Detroit Lakes continued to move the puck well through the period, and took a 4-1 lead after a Cole Larson goal at the 12:26 mark. Tommy Suckert and Fields picked up assists on the play before the Lakers went into the second intermission leading 4-1.

The Wolverines, who came into Tuesday's game on a six game winning streak, made things as interesting in the third period. Davis scored his second goal of the night after he tipped in an Aron Sutherland slap shot 3:06 into the period. WDC scored again a minute later after Payton Mithun beat Mack on a wrist shot on the glove side. Cooper Ness got the assist on the play as the Wolverines pulled within a goal of the tie with 12 minutes left.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Connor Davis shoots one over the shoulder of Josh Mack to bring the score to 2-1 in the Lakers' 7-3 win over Wadena-Deer Creek at the Kent Freeman Arena. Jonah Bowe/Tribune.

The game stayed a one-goal contest until 12:54 into the third period. Fields scored a wrap-around goal to beat Olson and double the lead. Larson earned an assist on the play.

WDC never got a chance to pull their goalie for an extra attacker. The Lakers pressed hard the rest of the game and were rewarded with their sixth goal at the with just over 30 seconds left. Ben Hines buried a one-timer from Aiden Kennedy to take a 6-3 lead. Bellefeuille scored one more goal for the Lakers, beating Olson on a breakaway as the buzzer went off.

“We made some line changes after the Fergus Falls game and we moved the puck real well today," Detroit Lakes assistant coach Cody Einerson said. "Good things happen when we move our feet, and I thought our forechecking was amazing today. We spotted them three goals that weren’t the prettiest, but we didn’t quit. We buried those three goals at the end of the game, and our seniors took charge. I think the team turned a corner tonight and, there's a lot to look forward to as we get ready to head up to Warroad Friday.”

