Boys hockey: Cole Woods' hat trick brings 71 Cup home, Scott Woods gets win No. 250

WADENA – Tuesday night was a memorable one for the Woods family.

Cole Woods’ hat trick pushed the Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team to a 5-2 win over Park Rapids, bringing the 71 Cup back to Wadena. It was also the 250th career win for head coach Scott Woods.

Cole Woods started the scoring in the first period before Kale Ravnaas tied the game early in the second. Connor Davis got the goal back midway through the second period before Woods scored his second early in the third.

Aron Sutherland made it 4-1 before Joshua Hillukka pulled the Panthers within two of the lead with seven minutes left. Woods’ empty-net goal completed the hat trick and sealed a fourth-straight win for the Wolverines.

WDC’s top line of Woods, Sutherland and Davis continues to wreak havoc on its opponents. Sutherland leads the team with 13 goals. He also has eight assists. Woods leads the team in points with 26. He has seven goals and 19 assists. The trio has 60 of WDC’s 113 points on the season.

Scott Woods’ 250th win is the latest in a celebrated career. He’s earned victories in Alexandria and at the helm for WDC.

PR 0 1 1 – 2

WDC 1 1 3 – 5

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Cole Woods (MJ Lunde) 10:04,

SECOND PERIOD- PR- Kale Ravnaas (Parker Vinge, Conner Hanson) 1:57; WDC- Connor Davis (Austin Oothoudt) 9:38

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Woods (Davis, Jaeger Pettit) 1:45; WDC- Aron Sutherland (Davis, Woods) 9:07; PR- Joshua Hilllukka (Joey Hillukka) 10:10; WDC- Woods (Oothoudt) ENG, 16:35

PENALTIES- WDC- 19 minutes on 5 infractions; PR- 6 minutes on 3 infractions