Sports Prep

Boys hockey: Cabmridge-Isanti drops WDC, Wolverines handle Willamr

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team is 1-1 on the week heading into the final game of the regular season.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 17, 2023 05:05 PM

ISANTI – A four-goal third period was the Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team’s undoing on Thursday night against Cambridge-Isanti.

The Wolverines (13-9-2) fell 8-5 to the Bluejackets in the regular season's penultimate game.

Connor Davis scored in the first period before Aron Sutherland added another in the second. Trailing 4-2 heading into the third, Evan Lunde cut WDC’s deficit to one before Finn Overby regained the two-goal lead for Cambridge-Isanti.

Sutherland scored his second of the night before Josh Sauro responded for the Bluejackets. Dalton Moyer pulled the Wolverines within one of the tie again, but two late Cambridge-Isanti goals put the game on ice.

WDC beat Willmar in its final home game of the regular season two nights earlier. Connor Davis, Cole Woods, Carson Davis, Cooper Ness and Sutherland scored goals. Woods scored four times in the 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

The Wolverines earned the No. 4 seed in the Section 6A tournament and will host fifth-seeded Morris Benson Area on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the Wadena Ice Arena. The winner will likely get Alexandria, the top seed in the field, on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the MAC in St. Cloud at 4 p.m.

A full breakdown of the Section 6A field will be included in WDC’s recap of its road game against Red Lake Falls on Friday, Feb. 17.

WIL 2 1 1 – 4

WDC 2 5 1 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WDC- Connor Davis (unassisted) 3:49; WDC- Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Dalton Moyer) 13:06; WIL- Cullen Gregory (Jordan Gorans, Henry Michelson) 13:22; WIL- Ethan Stark (Aaron Fischer, Dylan Staska) PPG, 14:33

SECOND PERIOD- WDC- Carson Davis (Evan Lunde, Cooper Ness) 1:54; WDC- Woods (Connor Davis, Gunner Olson) PPG, 3:45; WDC- Aron Sutherland (unassisted) 12:11; WDC- Woods (Sutherland, Austyn Oothoudt) 14:17; WIL- Elijah Van Buren (Gregory) 15:11; WDC- Ness (Carson Davis) 15:21

THIRD PERIOD- Woods (Sutherland, Connor Davis) 7:31; WIL- Aaron Fischer (unassisted) 16:57

PENALTIES- WDC- 8 minutes on 4 infractions; WIL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Gunner olson, W, 25 saves, 4 goals allowed; WIL-Mason Thole, L, 27 saves, 8 goals allowed

WDC 1 1 3 – 5

CI 2 2 4 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- Connor Davis (Sutherland, Dalton Moyer) 8:36; CI- Josh Suar (Ethan Boughton, Sean Brown) 10:45; CI- Finn overby (Will O’Donovan) PPG, 13:47

SECOND PERIOD- CI- O’ Donovan (Overby, Seth Terhell) 0:09; WDC- Sutherland (Woods) 1:32; CI- Travis Rasche (Wyatt Nutt, Kaden Schibilla) 3:25

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Lunde (Ness) 2:27; CI- Overby (Terhill) 3:29; WDC- Sutherland (Davis, Woods) 8:32; CI- Sauro (Brown) 9:02; WDC- Moyer (Davis) 9:30; CI- Overby (Terhill, Foster) 15:01; CI- O’Donovan (unassisted) ENG, 15:50

PENALTIES- WDC- 2 minutes on 1 infraction; CI- 4 minutes on 2 infractions

GOALTENDING- WDC- Olson, L, 22 saves, 7 goals allowed; CI- Jason Hosch, W, 25 saves, 5 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
