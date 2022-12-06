Boys hockey: Big third period lifts Providence Academy over Wadena-Deer Creek

PLYMOUTH – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team’s brief two-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Providence Academy on Saturday.

The scoring started with Providence’s Brandon Sattler finding the net at the 7:16 mark of the first period. Providence added two more goals in the second before WDC’s Jack Koranda scored the first Wolverine goal 11:19 into the frame to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Conner Davis scored 11 seconds later for the Wolverines, to pull within one. The Lions scored two more times before the end of the period to extend their lead to 5-2.

The Wolverines netted their last goal of the game just 16 seconds into the third period after Aron Sutherland got on the board. Providence finished the game on a 6-0 scoring spree to secure its 11-3 win over the Wolverines.

The Wolverines had a tough time finding open shots at goal. They were outshot 36-15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Providence’s Johnny Hendrickson scored a hat trick to lead his team in goals. Louie Wehmann had a dominant game. He finished his night with two goals and six assists to lead his team in points.

WDC’s Connor Davis, Cole Woods and Aron Sutherland all finished the game with two points. Woods led the team in assists with two.

The Wolverines are back in action against Prairie Center on Thursday.

WDC 0 2 1- 3

PA 1 4 6- 11

SCORING-FIRST PERIOD- PA- Brandon Sattler (Louie Wehmann, Nick Damberg) 7:16

SECOND PERIOD- PA- Louie Wehmann ( Johnny Hendrickson, Brandon Sattler) 2:43; PA- Andrew Owen (Sammy Lewis, Andrew Vos) 10:35; WDC- Jack Koranda (Evan Lunde, Aiden Sutherland) 11:19; WDC- Connor Davis (Cole Woods, Aron Sutherlan) 11:30; PA- Johnny Hendrickson (Louie Wehmann, Jesse Varner) 12:20; PA- Andrew Owen (Johnny Hendrickson, Louie Wehmann) 16:56)

THIRD PERIOD- WDC- Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Conner Davis) 0:16; PA- Louie Wehmann (Johnny Hendrickson) 1:27; PA- Johnny Hendrickson (Louie Wehmann) 1:58; PA- Johnny Hendrickson (Louie Wehmann) 7:28; PA- Sammy Lewis (Andrew Owen, Andrew Vos) 8:42; PA Brandon Sattler (Sammy Lewis, Louie Wehmann) PPG, 13:26; PA- Andrew Owen (Jesse Varner, Sammy Lewis) 15:57

PENALTIES- WDC- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; PA- 4 minutes on 2 infractions