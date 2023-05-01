Baseball: Wadena-Deer Creek fends off Sebeka, maintains flawless record

SEBEKA – The Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team holds onto its undefeated streak in an intense showdown against Park Region Conference rival Sebeka on Friday.

The Wolverines saw the Trojans score three runs in the final two innings but their efforts weren’t enough as WDC walked away as 5-3 victors.

A one-out triple by Isaac Hamann set up a ground-out RBI by Connor Davis to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, WDC tacked on three more runs contributed by Evan Lunde and Peyton Church. A Davis two-RBI double scored Teshe Loer to give the Wolverines a five-run advantage entering the sixth.

Sebeka cut the deficit to 5-1 after a one-run bottom of the sixth. The Trojans added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh but WDC hung on to head back home with its seventh win in a row to start the season.

Connor Davis started on the mound for WDC. He pitched five scoreless innings giving up three hits, two walks and striking out nine. Church came for relief to pitch the final two innings. The righty allowed three runs on five hits and had three punchouts.

Hamann recorded three of WDC’s seven hits in his four at-bats. Davis finished with a team-high two RBIs. Church ended the game going 1-2 from the plate with an RBI and forced walk.

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 1 0 0 3 1 0 0- 5

SEBEKA- 0 0 0 0 0 2 1- 3

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Connor Davis: 5IP, 3H, 9K, 2BB; Peyton Church: 2IP, 5H, 3K, 3R, 3ER, 1BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Kobe Synder: 0-3; Isaac Hamann: 3-4, 2R; Connor Davis: 2-3, R, 2RBI; Tyson Barthel: 0-2, BB; Evan Lunde: 1-3, R; Peyton Church: 1-2, RBI, BB; Brandon Wheeler: 0-2; Gunner Olson: 0-2; Teshe Loer: 0-2, R, BB; Simon Kreklau: 0-1; Connor Dutke: 0-1; Grant Seelhammer: 0-1; Carson Davis: 0-1