99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball: Wolverines survive overtime against Aitkin

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball needed overtime to knock off Aitkin on Thursday night

Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
January 13, 2023 02:29 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AITKIN – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team took a sigh of relief in its overtime victory over the Aitkin.

A hustle play in overtime was the difference in WDC’s (6-3) 52-50 overtime win over the Gobblers (4-6).

When it mattered most, the Wolverines kicked it to one of their stars to deliver in the game’s biggest moment.

“In overtime, the play of our night was when we missed a two-point jump shot, scrambled for the offensive board and Kobe Snyder skipped it to Peyton Church for a three to put us up two (points) with 10 seconds to go,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “It came down to us getting a huge stop, and we were able to do that and escape with a win. Super proud of the fight in our guys tonight.”

Aitkin made the Wolverines earn their sixth win of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had our work cut out for us tonight against a solid Aitkin team,” Tumberg said. “We went on a run early in the game and held just a one-point game at the half. Back-and-forth second half, and we got some big stops to force overtime.”

The Wolverines ended the night shooting 20-of-48 (41%) from the field and 5-of-21 (23%) from the three-point line. WDC out-rebounded Aitkin 34-23. The Wolverines ended the night with 15 offensive rebounds.

WDC’s Teshe Loer (14), Isaac Hamann (13) and Church (16) accounted for most of the scoring. Church was the game’s leading scorer. The Wolverines’ Nathan Peterson finished with three points but was active on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds.

ATK 21 25 4- 50

WDC 22 24 6- 52

AITKIN- Elijah christy: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 5 steals; Braedyn Smith: 10 points, 2 rebounds; Alexander Palm: 10 points, 7 rebounds; Breckyn Williams: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Nathan Price: 4 points, 5 rebounds; Isaac Asmus: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal; Kobe Synder: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Isaac Hamann: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block; Peyton Church: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Phillip Ross: 2 points, 1 rebound; Nathaniel Peterson: 3 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal

Related Topics: WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLBOYS BASKETBALL
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Girls basketball: Wolverines fall short against Menahga
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team suffered a narrow loss against Menahga on Thursday night.
January 13, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Wrestling roundup: Wolverines compete in two triangulars
The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team competed in the United North Central and West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville this week.
January 13, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 WDC Grant Nelson AD7C6987.JPG
Prep
Nordic skiing: Brunsberg, Nelson paces Wolverines at Maplelag
The Wadena-Deer Creek Nordic skiing team competed at Maplelag on Thursday morning.
January 13, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Boys basketball: Wadena-Deer Creek grabs conference win against Menahga
The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team got back on track with a 78-65 win over conference rival Menahga.
January 11, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli