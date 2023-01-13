Boys basketball: Wolverines survive overtime against Aitkin

AITKIN – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team took a sigh of relief in its overtime victory over the Aitkin.

A hustle play in overtime was the difference in WDC’s (6-3) 52-50 overtime win over the Gobblers (4-6).

When it mattered most, the Wolverines kicked it to one of their stars to deliver in the game’s biggest moment.

“In overtime, the play of our night was when we missed a two-point jump shot, scrambled for the offensive board and Kobe Snyder skipped it to Peyton Church for a three to put us up two (points) with 10 seconds to go,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “It came down to us getting a huge stop, and we were able to do that and escape with a win. Super proud of the fight in our guys tonight.”

Aitkin made the Wolverines earn their sixth win of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had our work cut out for us tonight against a solid Aitkin team,” Tumberg said. “We went on a run early in the game and held just a one-point game at the half. Back-and-forth second half, and we got some big stops to force overtime.”

The Wolverines ended the night shooting 20-of-48 (41%) from the field and 5-of-21 (23%) from the three-point line. WDC out-rebounded Aitkin 34-23. The Wolverines ended the night with 15 offensive rebounds.

WDC’s Teshe Loer (14), Isaac Hamann (13) and Church (16) accounted for most of the scoring. Church was the game’s leading scorer. The Wolverines’ Nathan Peterson finished with three points but was active on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds.

ATK 21 25 4- 50

WDC 22 24 6- 52

AITKIN- Elijah christy: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 5 steals; Braedyn Smith: 10 points, 2 rebounds; Alexander Palm: 10 points, 7 rebounds; Breckyn Williams: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Nathan Price: 4 points, 5 rebounds; Isaac Asmus: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal; Kobe Synder: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Isaac Hamann: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block; Peyton Church: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Phillip Ross: 2 points, 1 rebound; Nathaniel Peterson: 3 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal