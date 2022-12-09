Boys basketball: Wolverines shake off loss with dominating win over Verndale

WADENA – Verndale has had the better of the Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team over the last couple of years.

After a tough loss against West Central Area on Tuesday, the Wolverines turned things around in more ways than one, bearing the Pirates 59-34.

"Looking back the last couple of years with Verndale and losing twice, we are absolutely happy to thump them here at home." WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said.

Tuesday's blowout loss on the road pushed the Wolverines to put forth a better effort on Thursday.

"(We had a) pathetic and poor effort on Tuesday against West Central," Tumberg said. "We got embarrassed. All day Wednesday, we let that soak and fire these boys up. They came out and worked their butts off on defense. We are very happy to put that sick feeling behind us and get out with a big win."

Wadena-Deer Creek's Peyton Church, left, and head coach Kevin Tumberg chat the Wolverines' 59-34 win over Verndale on Dec. 8, 2022. Nick Leonardlli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"One thing at West Central that we told the guys that we thought, as a coaching staff, was overall effort was poor. We didn't seem like we were trying really hard or really cared on both sides of the ball. Tonight, you could tell defensively they were locked in, and they worked their butts off. We are really proud we were able to flip that page and start fresh tonight."

In recent years, Verndale's zone defense stymied WDC. Tumberg saw something tonight that he hasn't in recent years that led the Wolverines to offensive success.

"Our guys did a great job of cutting, driving seams, moving with and without the ball," Tumberg said. "In past years when Verndale beat us, we did a lot of standing around and a lot of catch-and-shoot threes without attacking their zone at all. That was a huge emphasis in practice and in film work that we have to attack and penetrate their zone rather than just standing on the outside of it. My boys executed that."

The WDC defense was the story of the game. The Wolverines only allowed 16 points in the first half. They forced 21 turnovers and saw the Pirates shoot 26% from the field. WDC also allowed only one player to score double-digit points.

"Overall, great team defense," Tumberg said. "They were talking. They were rebounding as a whole. They had each other's back when they got beat as far as outside defense goes. As a collective unit, probably one of the better efforts we've had in recent years."

The Wolverines made 25-of-57 shots from the field and hit 5-of-18 behind the arc. Peyton Church led all scorers with 18 points. He also added four rebounds. Church was the only Wolverine to score in double digits. Tumberg loved the effort he saw from his team offensively, but there was one player's performance that was somewhat unexpected.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Phillip Ross looks for a rebound during the Wolverines' 59-34 win over Verndale on Dec. 8, 2022. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"One guy that absolutely stepped up and was an instant spark when he came in was Nathan Peterson," he said. "That kid was all over offensively, defensively, getting big rebounds and bruising down with their big fellas. He is a guy where we normally don't see that big energy. He was pumping up the crowd and his teammates. That kind of came out of nowhere. It was great to see, and I hope he can keep doing that moving forward."

WDC 32 27- 59

VRD 16 21- 34

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Lyrik Haug: 7 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Kobe Synder: 2 points, 3 rebounds; Isaac Hamann: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Tyson Barthel: 1 rebound; Simon Kreklau: 2 points, 1 rebound; Peyton Church: 18 points, 4 rebounds; Phillip Ross: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Eshetu Loer: 2 points; Nathaniel Peterson: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

VERNDALE- Shawn Schmitz: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Tyce Russell: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Jeremy Haskin: 2 rebounds; Jaden Schulke: 11 points, 4 steals; Torii Hagen: 2 points, 6 rebounds; Carter White: 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Billy Wellnitz: 3 points; Corby Kern: 4 rebounds; Connor Schmitz: 3 points, 7 rebounds; Nolan Elbert: 1 rebound